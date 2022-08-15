Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections to host Special Called Meeting on Aug. 20
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will host a special called meeting on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be conducted in person at the Porter Sanford III Preforming Arts Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur 30034. This meeting is open to the public.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports deaths of two inmates
DECATUR, GA –– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that two inmates have died this week in unrelated incidents while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail. College Park resident Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in his jail cell and unresponsive on Sunday, Aug. 14, and was pronounced deceased following unsuccessful emergency medical treatment by on-site inmate health services and DeKalb EMS. Preliminary reports indicate suicide as the apparent cause of death.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb CEO Thurmond announces starting salary boost to make DeKalb police, firefighters highest-paid in Georgia
DECATUR, GA— Today, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5-percent starting salary increase for all sworn police officers, making them the highest paid among large local governments in the state. “Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” CEO Thurmond said. “Our Keep...
On Common Ground News
Wawona Drive emergency water line replacement in DeKalb County scheduled Aug. 20-21
DECATUR, GA– Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the launch of the Wawona Drive Emergency Water Line Replacement Project. Crews will replace 20 linear feet of failing water line with new 16-inch-diameter coated steel pipe near Buford Highway. This overnight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County to host annual supplier networking event Aug. 18
GWINNETT COUNTY— Gwinnett County’s Purchasing Division invites business vendors to learn how to do business with the County’s 14 departments and partner agencies. The County’s 14th annual Supplier Networking Event will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County creates Housing and Community Development Division, Matt Elder named director
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Gwinnett County soon will have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
On Common Ground News
Southwest DeKalb High golfer Ethan Quitman selected to hit first tee shot at Tour Championship
DECATUR, GA—Southwest DeKalb High School junior golfer Ethan Quitman’s year-long dream came true when he was selected to hit the Hope First Tee Ceremonial Tee Shot to kick off the 2022 Tour Championship on August 25 at East Lake Golf Club. “I didn’t know about the tee shot...
Comments / 0