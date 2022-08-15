ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports deaths of two inmates

DECATUR, GA –– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that two inmates have died this week in unrelated incidents while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail. College Park resident Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in his jail cell and unresponsive on Sunday, Aug. 14, and was pronounced deceased following unsuccessful emergency medical treatment by on-site inmate health services and DeKalb EMS. Preliminary reports indicate suicide as the apparent cause of death.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County to host annual supplier networking event Aug. 18

GWINNETT COUNTY— Gwinnett County’s Purchasing Division invites business vendors to learn how to do business with the County’s 14 departments and partner agencies. The County’s 14th annual Supplier Networking Event will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

