DECATUR, GA –– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that two inmates have died this week in unrelated incidents while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail. College Park resident Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in his jail cell and unresponsive on Sunday, Aug. 14, and was pronounced deceased following unsuccessful emergency medical treatment by on-site inmate health services and DeKalb EMS. Preliminary reports indicate suicide as the apparent cause of death.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO