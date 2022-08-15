Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Commission District 4 Candidate David Armstrong Talks About His Priorities, Passion to Serve
ABOVE VIDEO: Who should get your vote for District 4 of the Brevard County Commission? David Armstrong, Candidate for Brevard County Commission District 4, talks with Space Coast Daily’s Giles Malone about why the voters should choose this lifelong Brevard businessman. WATCH: As the election season begins to heat...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
sebastiandaily.com
Florida Department of Transportation to conduct public meeting about widening CR-510
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct a public meeting about Roadway Reconstruction and Widening CR 510 from CR 512 to 87th Street in Indian River County and the City of Sebastian. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in person. Virtual attendees can ask questions and/or comment...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
ormondbeachobserver.com
City gains 19 acres of recreation space
Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
WESH
Volusia County director of corrections placed on paid administrative leave
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's director of corrections, Mark Flowers, was placed on paid administrative leave Monday. County officials would only say he is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by the county's human resources department. Two wardens are in charge of jail operations during the investigation,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Flood Advisory Issued for North Brevard County, Neighboring Counties Until 6 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for northern Brevard, eastern Orange, and northeast Osceola Counties until 6 p.m. NWS says between 1 to 2 inches have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. Officials urge motorists should use caution when approaching...
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Ralph Keith Baxley, 91, of Rockledge, Florida Passed Peacefully at Home Aug. 13
Ralph Keith Baxley, age 91 of Rockledge, Florida passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022. He was born in Summerfield, Florida, on January 26, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Dennis and Dora Belle (Tyler) Baxley;...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
cw34.com
Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo to Return Sea Turtle Nephron Back to the Ocean at Lori Wilson Park Today
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo will be returning juvenile green sea turtle Nephron back to the ocean on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park. Media hoping to attend Nephron’s release are advised to arrive at the park at 10 a.m....
wmfe.org
Vote early: In-person voting is underway throughout Florida
Early in-person voting is underway throughout Florida this week. Election day for the primary is Tuesday, Aug. 23. It includes non-partisan races for ballot issues, judges and some local offices, like school board members, and Democratic and Republican primaries for national, state and local offices. Some counties — including Orange...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Hosts Innovative Drive-Through Orientation for Over 1,100 Students
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – At the Florida Technical Institute of Technology generally, Sundays tend to be quiet on campuses. Generally, but not always. Sunday, Aug. 14 was one of those exceptions. More than 1,100 students came through Florida Tech’s innovative drive-through orientation that day. Involving no...
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Police Release Traffic Advisory Ahead of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Launch Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The highly anticipated NASA Artemis 1 launch to the moon is scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022, with a launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. Titusville Police want to advise motorists to slow down in launch viewing areas, especially on U.S.#1, State...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Gerardo Cicchillo ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 51-year-old Gerardo Cicchillo BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Cicchillo is charged with failure to appear in reference to domestic battery by strangulation. He was last seen...
