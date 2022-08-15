ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor’s Sierra Dawn Thomas Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child With Joe Anglim: ‘We Have Never Felt More Complete’

By Rosie Marder
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Sierra Dawn Anglim

And another! Survivor’s Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim have welcomed th eir second child together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“We have never felt more complete,” Thomas, 35, exclusively shared with Us about their son Vander Joseph's arrival on Monday, August 15. “He is absolutely perfect in every single way.”

Anglim, 33, for his part, gushed about getting to expand their family again , telling Us , “We’ve discovered that the greatest lesson and privilege in being parents is to not only to actively protect our children but to responsibly guide them in how to build strength in themselves, show respect to others, develop unbreakable faith, and live life with passion and purpose."

The couple's son, whose name means "good man" was born at 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

The former reality stars announced the pregnancy via Instagram in February, nearly nine months after their daughter Della’s arrival in April 2021.

Vander Joseph Anglim Courtesy of Sierra Dawn Anglim

“We are just as shocked as you, we’re expecting baby No. 2!” Thomas captioned the pics with her husband. “Ready or not, we are adding a little more love and the final member to our tribe. Happy Valentines from the Anglim’s party of four.” In the post, the couple showed an ultrasound and posed beside a sign reading, “Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re expecting baby No. 2.”

The Survivor alums announced their first pregnancy in November 2020. “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” Thomas wrote at the time. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

Thomas revealed on her Instagram Stories that she hid the pregnancy from her beau for more than a week.

“Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then,” she wrote in December 2020. “I was all alone [taking my pregnancy test], staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality. Baby Anglim, I can’t wait to hold you, love you, and watch you as you grow and change the world. I can’t wait to watch you have your dad wrapped around your little finger because I know you will! Whatever you wanna be, you’re gonna be a great one! I can’t wait to meet you!”

When asked about their first child’s unique name, the couple told E! News , "We wanted to give her name that had a strong, powerful meaning. Something that was timeless. We chose Della, meaning noble and Dawn after her mom, sharing middle names."

Sierra Dawn Anglim and Della Courtesy of Sierra Dawn Anglim/Instagram

The Utah native and Arizona native met and fell in love on season 30 of Survivor and got engaged in April 2019. They said “I do” in November 2019.

Thomas posted a tribute for Anglim on Father’s Day in June. “Watching you become a father has been more than I ever thought it could be,” Thomas captioned her slideshow video on Instagram. “Celebrating you this weekend and everyday, we love you Joseph Francis.”

