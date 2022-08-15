Read full article on original website
Daggett County Featured In Top 10 Place For Retirees
According to an article from MoneyTalksNews.com there is a real reason to brag about Daggett County. The article entitled ‘10 Places Where Social Security Offers the Best Standard of Living’ highlights U.S. counties that offer retirees a chance to stretch their benefit checks while enjoying their golden years. Close to 12% elderly men and 15% of elderly women rely on their Social Security benefit checks for 90% or more of their income. To help stretch those dollars further, they calculated how far such an income would go. Sitting at number one is Daggett County which had an index rating of 100 of 100. The typical annual cost of living is $18,210 dollars while the average annual Social Security income is $26,272 dollars.
Governor Appoints Duchesne County Commissioner As Energy Advisor
The Office of the Governor announced this week that Utah Governor Spencer Cox has selected Duchesne County Commissioner Gregory Todd as his new energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development, an agency within the Department of Natural Resources. “Greg’s extensive experience in both the energy sector and public service make him well suited for this role in our administration,” shares Governor Cox. “We look forward to his leadership in making sure Utahns have secure, affordable and sustainable sources of energy.” Commissioner Todd has served on the Duchesne County Commission since 2015. The announcement also shared that prior to his public service, Todd spent his career in the oil and gas industry in Roosevelt including as a corporate sales representative for RN Industries, area manager for Nabor Well Service, operations superintendent for Pool Well Service and rig supervisor for Western Oil Well. Todd is a resident of Duchesne and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary/physical education from Brigham Young University.
Region 5 Counties Come Together For Regional Response Coordination Plan
Counties in northeastern Utah are ensuring their efforts are coordinated when emergencies arise. Commissioners in Daggett, Duchesne, and Uintah County have approved the Region 5 Regional Coordination Plan. The plan’s purpose is to define the actions and roles necessary for regional response. The plan aims to guide Region 5 agencies before, during, and following emergency situations and provides for systematic integration of emergency resources but does not replace any county or local emergency operation plans or procedures. Duchesne County Commission approved the plan on August 8th. Uintah County Commission approved the plan on August 15th.
New WNV Case in Utah
On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
Educators Enjoy Training As School Year Approaches
Utah State University Uintah Basin works closely with local school districts preparing educators for success in the classroom. This week, USU Uintah Basin collaborated with Uintah School District as teachers from Davis, Lapoint and Naples elementary schools spent two days training in preparation for the new school year. Uintah School District shared that they worked on strategies for effective teamwork and developing a positive school culture. They also focused on lesson planning for math and language arts. The training ended on an especially sweet note with Aggie Ice Cream for the teachers and staff in attendance.
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
