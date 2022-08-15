Read full article on original website
WWMT
Portage neighborhood concerned about rezoning request to pave way for apartment complex
PORTAGE, Mich. — Some Portage residents are speaking out against a developer’s request to rezone a 10-acre piece of land, saying they are concerned about how a proposed apartment complex could affect their neighborhood. Edward Rose & Sons has applied to rezone the site at 4670 Fox Valley...
wtvbam.com
Z.B.A. approves Jakubczak’s fence variance request, goes over by-law changes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Zoning Board of Appeals approved requests from Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Director Paul Jakubczak and his wife Kerri Wednesday night for height and characteristic variances so that they can install a privacy fence on their Thompson Blvd. property. City Planner Dean Walrack...
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
wtvbam.com
Planning Commission approves special land use permit for W. Garfield recreational marijuana processor
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor at 211 West Garfield Road on Monday night but they had to table another request to have a Recreational Marijuana Retailer at that same location. Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit...
wtvbam.com
State to remember birthday of late Kalamazoo State Representative today
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Flags in the state Capitol complex will fly at half-staff today to honor the birthday of late State Representative Mary Brown. The Kalamazoo Democrat served from 1976 to 1994 and died in November 2021 at the age of 86. Brown was named among the...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
WWMTCw
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
wtvbam.com
Kolassa accepts Quincy Police Chief position, begins work on August 22
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will have its new police chief in place next Monday, August 22. Village Manager Brittany Butler says in her report to the Quincy Village Council for Tuesday’s meeting that Mike Kolassa has accepted the position after his hiring was approved by the Village Council last month.
wtvbam.com
BOC vote 3-2 to advance Maple Lawn cash, put millage question on November ballot
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A divided Branch County Board of Commissioners decided on Monday to advance Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation $1 million and to put a five year millage question on this November’s ballot. The vote was 3-2 in favor with Commissioners Leonard Kolcz, Jon...
Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months
A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines.
Large lead service line replacement project impacting main Jackson thoroughfare
JACKSON, MI -- Ongoing efforts to replace all of Jackson’s lead water service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts on a busy city street. Lead service line replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and last through mid-November, Jackson city officials said. The replacements are happening on the entire length of E. Michigan Avenue, which stretches from N. Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.
wtvbam.com
Lah named to fill vacancy on Quincy Village Council, Craig named President Pro-Temp
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – On a 3-2 vote, Bryan Lah was selected by the Quincy Village Council on Tuesday night to fill the vacancy on the Council which was created last month when Nick Loomis stepped down. Lah was one of five applicants for the position. He will serve...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Kalamazoo steadfast amid investigation of harassment allegations against police chief, mayor says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson has issued a statement in the wake of the city’s announcement that Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley Jr. was placed on paid administrative leave amid harassment allegations from city employees. “As elected city representatives, we have full confidence in our city manager...
wkzo.com
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
wkzo.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
michigan.gov
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
A Concord man bought a steer at the fair to feed those in need. It’s not his only good deed
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A steer sold at the Jackson County Fair is going to help feed those in need, thanks to a young man from Concord. Josh Hicks, 21, knew he wanted do something to help others. So, he purchased a steer from a youth 4-H member participating in the fair and donated the meat to a worthy cause.
wtvbam.com
Local and State health officials issue advisory for algal bloom in Round Lake
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, in consultation with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has issued a public health advisory for a suspected harmful algal bloom in Hillsdale County’s Round Lake. Staff from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
