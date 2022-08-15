ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Z.B.A. approves Jakubczak’s fence variance request, goes over by-law changes

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Zoning Board of Appeals approved requests from Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Director Paul Jakubczak and his wife Kerri Wednesday night for height and characteristic variances so that they can install a privacy fence on their Thompson Blvd. property. City Planner Dean Walrack...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

Kolassa accepts Quincy Police Chief position, begins work on August 22

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy will have its new police chief in place next Monday, August 22. Village Manager Brittany Butler says in her report to the Quincy Village Council for Tuesday’s meeting that Mike Kolassa has accepted the position after his hiring was approved by the Village Council last month.
QUINCY, MI
MLive

Large lead service line replacement project impacting main Jackson thoroughfare

JACKSON, MI -- Ongoing efforts to replace all of Jackson’s lead water service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts on a busy city street. Lead service line replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and last through mid-November, Jackson city officials said. The replacements are happening on the entire length of E. Michigan Avenue, which stretches from N. Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI

