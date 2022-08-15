ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQP1e_0hIIKTVv00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion.

Two months later and no one’s been arrested.

Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers.

None of the teens lived at the $8 million Santa Rosa Beach mansion where the party occurred.

Snapchat videos show over 200 attendees participating in impromptu boxing matches and putting on the owner’s personal items including super bowl rings.

But so far, none of the high schoolers are in handcuffs.

“We are at a point now, where we are about to start making some charges on a couple of folks. Primarily our hold up is we are waiting on subpoenas to come back from multiple different entities,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

WATCH: Shocking video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station

Adkinson said subpoenas take 60 to 90 days and social media companies are not cooperative, so it takes a court order to move it forward.

He said it is important for the victims to know they can’t charge every person there, but they are charging the teens that stole, damaged property and arranged the party.

“If they drove from Panama City Beach or Fort Walton Beach, which a lot of them did, they would not have known that someone broke in, advertised the party a week in advance, then broke in that night, so obviously there is something going on there and we are trying to get to the bottom of it,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson said they’ve identified about 100 hundred of the kids so far, but it’s been difficult to determine who is responsible for what.

Facebook users have accused the sheriff’s daughter of being at the party but he said those are rumors. He said that is not true.

“That is absolutely ludicrous and I think that’s a perfect example of, as an elected official, somebody getting online and making up stories as they want to. Obviously, it’s unfair to our family as well too and at the end of the day you can’t deal with some people’s hearts,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson said since the party was advertised across three counties a majority of the teens had no idea the home was being broken into.

“We are not just going to, for the sake of good publicity, arrest everybody we can find,” Adkinson said. “That’s not appropriate, it’s not professional. We are going to charge those people that we can prove have committed a crime and we have a number of them.”

The teens that are charged will be facing trespassing and burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 9

Related
WMBB

Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Police: Panama City Beach scammer arrested in $218,000 fraud case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jamaican man who was running a publisher’s clearing house fraud scheme in Panama City Beach was arrested after the victim sent him $20,000, police said. Panama City Beach police said 25-year-old Thaniel Thompson contacted the victim in April and told her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJHG-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
WEAR

Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview man’s quest for tool leads to bloody fight, arrest

Crestview Police found a bloody scene when they responded to a call on Aug. 16 involving two men, a woman, and a mechanic’s tool. According to the arrest report, Jonathan Wayne Brown, 36, of Crestview, went to the home of one of the victims looking for a tool. When Brown arrived at the residence, he was reportedly belligerent with the victim’s fiancée and demanded to speak with the victim.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wdhn.com

Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle kid finalist in 2022 National Kids Mullet Championship

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullets have made a comeback and Jack Grant, a three-year-old from Liberty County, is being nationally recognized for his style. Grant is a finalist in the Kids National Mullet Championship. Over 600 children were registered for the competition, only 25 are left in the last round of voting. Sierra Grant, […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Andre Bivins Monday after Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in June. Bivins also received a 15-year sentence for attempted robbery. Bivins was part of a group of five people who […]
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy