WBAY Green Bay
UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
WBAY Green Bay
Marquette Poll shows Barnes leading Johnson, Evers in close race with Michels
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette Law School Poll shows Democrats in the lead in the two major races on the ballot in November. The poll is the first since the Aug. 9 primary election. The race for governor is close. Of the registered voters polled, 45 percent support...
WBAY Green Bay
Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
WBAY Green Bay
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
