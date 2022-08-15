Ronald “Andy” was born on a farm in Carson, Iowa, and spent his early years farming community of Treynor, Iowa. He was involved in every sport offered in high school and graduated with a class of 21. The day after high school he headed for basic training in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Bev, in 1958 and they moved to San Diego, CA. He did a tour in Japan during the Korean war. They also lived in San Francisco where their daughter, Ronee, was born. After serving four years they moved back to Treynor, Iowa and had a son, Randy, and another son, Russell. Andy owned and operated a tire service center for years. He serviced a lot of the tractor and truck tires in the area corn fields too. Andy loved watching his kids play high school sports and this continued on with his grandchildren. Andy and Bev sold their business so they could do some traveling after the kids were out of high school. Their travels ranged from driving to Alaska and working for a summer at a salmon fishing lodge, to getting a job with KOA as campground inspectors, traveling all the way from Bar Harbor Maine to the gulf coast of Florida. They also lived in South Texas and Rogers, AR for a number of years.

