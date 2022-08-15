Read full article on original website
Is the RP Funding Center getting a new name?
Is the City of Lakeland currently negotiating naming rights for the RP Funding Center?. The 2017 name change was part of a multi-million, five-year deal that included naming rights and making the center the home of the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. At the time, Robert Palmer was the owner of the Orlando-based RP Funding mortgage lending company.
plantcityobserver.com
Local, nationally known artist passes away
Ruby Williams was recognized for paintings and agriculture. The art world lost one of its prominent painters, Ruby C. Williams when she passed away on Aug. 8 in Plant City. The Bealsville native was known for her bright-colored paintings of people, animals, and those that reflected her life as a farmer.
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing
For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
Cornelia McCreary Waters, 93
Cornelia McCreary Waters (Nitzy) died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born January 1, 1929, in Hamlet, NC, to Dr. and Mrs. A. B. McCreary. Her family moved to Jacksonville, FL, where she later attended, and graduated from, Landon High School. She went on to attend Florida State College for Women which, in 1947, was changed to Florida State University. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi honorary society and Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority. She graduated from FSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Upon marrying Bob Waters she moved to Lakeland in 1950. She taught 9th grade English and 12th grade Speech at Lakeland Junior/Senior High School before starting a family. She and her family attended First Presbyterian Church where she attended Circle meetings, served on the board of Women of the Church, co-chaired Women’s Bible Study, and taught 10th grade Sunday School.
cltampa.com
Tampa city council member, retired Hillsborough judge revoke endorsements for Jared Smith ahead of election
Over the past couple of weeks at least three local leaders, including a city councilman and a retired judge, have removed their endorsements for Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith, who is running for reelection in Group 37. The removal of endorsements come after Smith was found to have abused...
THE FIRST TWO CITY OF LAKELAND FORD F-150 LIGHTNINGS HIT THE STREET
The City of Lakeland has been gradually pursuing electrification of fleet vehicles, specifying hybrid or fully electrified vehicles where they fit the mission with a reasonable return on the investment. Over the years, the City has purchased fully electric administrative vehicles, industrial equipment, and hybrid-electric police patrol vehicles. With the arrival of the first of the City’s Ford F-150 Lightnings, the fully electrified work truck era begins.
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Raiders: A New Era In Plant City
To say that there is a whirlwind of change swirling around the Plant City Raiders’ football program in 2022, that would be an understatement. On the field itself, Plant City was part of the first wave of schools in Hillsborough County to have an all-new field turf playing surface installed within their football stadium — joining Bloomingdale, Chamberlain, Freedom, Gaither, Middleton and Plant in a project that will eventually provide turf to all 28 public high schools in the county over the next few years — to go along with their new video scoreboard that all high schools in the county received.
Polk County doubles number of teachers recruited internationally
Amid nationwide teacher shortages affecting Tampa Bay area schools, Polk County Public Schools has doubled its staff recruited from around the world.
Eyes on 'fastest kid in the world': 6-year-old hopes to be Tampa's next great track and field star
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the sun nestles in a bevy of Tampa area clouds, a 6-year-old boy makes his walk to the track with a belief he is the best. Showing up at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Seth Williamson has some of his most coveted medals on him.
Jose Cortes, 24
Jose Cortes, 24, passed away the morning of August 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 1, 1998, and was raised in Lakeland, Florida. Jose was known for being the life of the party; he was always happy and making everyone laugh. Family was most important to Jose; he put them first and loved them dearly, especially his young son. Jose is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife Andrea Cortes, and their son Leo Cortes. He is also survived by his mother Maria Arriaga and brother Hilario Cortes.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren
Ronald “Andy” Anderson, 88
Ronald “Andy” was born on a farm in Carson, Iowa, and spent his early years farming community of Treynor, Iowa. He was involved in every sport offered in high school and graduated with a class of 21. The day after high school he headed for basic training in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Bev, in 1958 and they moved to San Diego, CA. He did a tour in Japan during the Korean war. They also lived in San Francisco where their daughter, Ronee, was born. After serving four years they moved back to Treynor, Iowa and had a son, Randy, and another son, Russell. Andy owned and operated a tire service center for years. He serviced a lot of the tractor and truck tires in the area corn fields too. Andy loved watching his kids play high school sports and this continued on with his grandchildren. Andy and Bev sold their business so they could do some traveling after the kids were out of high school. Their travels ranged from driving to Alaska and working for a summer at a salmon fishing lodge, to getting a job with KOA as campground inspectors, traveling all the way from Bar Harbor Maine to the gulf coast of Florida. They also lived in South Texas and Rogers, AR for a number of years.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Anthony Howard Montgomery, 77
Anthony Howard Montgomery passed away August 5, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice. He was born August 21, 1945. Tony was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, and his son, Jory. Tony lived in Florida since 1979 when he and his family moved from Canada. Even up to his final days, he still had his sense of humor and jokingly self. He will be greatly missed. Tony is survived by his son, Travis of Lakeland; sisters, Bev and Hazel, of Canada, and 2 granddaughters, Sloan and Scarlet.
