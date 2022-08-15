Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Related
nprnsb.org
Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program Serves Over 300 Local Students
Santa Barbara, CA, August 2022 – Since 1997, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has provided Fun in the Sun, a collaborative summer learning program for local students and families. 2022 marks the program’s 25th year of operation, celebrating a long tradition of community partnerships and engagement to support Santa Barbara youth.
nprnsb.org
Local Kids Get Jump Start on Back-to-School Resources The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with 2nd Story Associates Hosted Tools for School Saturday, August 13, 2022
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) in partnership with 2nd Story Associates hosted Tools for Schools Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101). Now in its tenth year, the “Tools for School” event provided...
nprnsb.org
CALM Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
Santa Barbara, CA. August 2022 – CALM is excited to announce the promotion of Adolfo Garcia, LMFT, to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With CALM’s growth over the last several years, and our current strategic plan in place to best address the mental health needs of Santa Barbara County, the role of COO is a critical addition to the executive team. Adolfo oversees all programmatic work, including therapy services, parenting interventions, group support, and community strengthening collaborations. In addition to his previous responsibilities as Director of Clinical Operations, Adolfo will now also support the work of human resources and finance.
nprnsb.org
Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year!
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nprnsb.org
ForestWatch Secures Permanent Closure of Oil Wells and Restoration of Habitat in Carrizo Plain National Monument
Conservation groups today announced a legal agreement securing the permanent closure and restoration of 11 long-dormant oil wells along the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo county line inside Carrizo Plain National Monument, a unique landscape in central California famous for its vibrant springtime wildflower displays and rare wildlife. The agreement also memorializes the expiration of the Trump administration’s approval of a new oil well and pipeline in the national monument without any development.
Comments / 0