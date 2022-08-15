Read full article on original website
Related
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dexter Lumis strikes again on WWE Raw
When A.J. Styles and Bobby Lashley took the ring for their first-ever singles match in WWE, TNA, or any promotion really, fans bucked in for what was expected to be a darn good match. As Corey Graves and company pointed out at the onset of the outing, the two performers are living legends who will certainly see their careers culminate in spots in the Hall of Fame, and while they may be a little longer in the tooth, the duo can very much still go within the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
wrestlinginc.com
Ezekiel's 'Dad' And Other Family Members Appear On WWE Raw
One of WWE's most interesting stories from the past several months has been the debut of Elias' "younger brother" Ezekiel, which happened the night after WrestleMania 38. Since then, Ezekiel has been involved in a storyline with Kevin Owens. On the August 8 episode of "Raw", Owens returned to in-ring action after a two-month absence and brutally attacked Zeke, powerbombing him on the apron. Ezekiel was stretchered out of the arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE
With all of the WWE returns taking place recently you never know who might show up, and Trish Stratus recently confirmed that she’ll be at two upcoming live events in Ontario, Canada on August 20 and August 21. The following announcement was posted on Trish Stratus’ official website:
Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31
Road Dogg finally answered some long-burning questions about Triple H (and DX) vs. Sting (and nWo) at WrestleMania 31. The post Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos
So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Top WWE Star 'Is Back' Following Vince McMahon Stepping Down
After months of being driven mad by Elias' brother Ezekiel, Kevin Owens seemed to find his groove again two weeks ago on "WWE Raw", when he demolished his rival in short order. And no one was happier to see Owens' return to form that than actor-turned-former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.
Comments / 0