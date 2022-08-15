Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County Habitat for Humanity hosting information meeting
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will host an information meeting at 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 25, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Maryville as it prepares to work with its next partner family. Families interested in partnering with Habitat must attend the informational meeting to be...
nodawaynews.com
NEN PAT group to be at Thomson Splash ‘n Play
Northeast Nodaway Parents as Teachers group will have a group connection from 6 to 7 pm, Friday, August 19 at the Thomson Splash ‘n Play, 1812 South Munn Avenue, Maryville. All NEN families with children from birth to kindergarten are invited. There will be appearance of Josh the Otter and water safety tips for parents. There is no charge.
kmaland.com
Denis A. "Andy" Money, 62, Maryville, MO
Memorials:Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Andy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Med Ctr ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
farmerpublishing.com
Residents take to Main for Tarkio Cruise Night
Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department sponsored a Cruise Night in Tarkio Saturday, August 13, 2022. It was a gorgeous night and Main Street was full of vehicles of all shapes, sizes, makes, and models taking the trip down memory lane. The Groovy’s Grub crew waves from their food truck, set...
nodawaynews.com
New adult programming is coming to library
The Maryville Public Library is hosting some new adult programs starting Wednesday, August 24. “Living a Healthy Life” is a free six-week course aimed at individuals with chronic conditions. It is designed to help folks gain self-confidence in their ability to control disease symptoms. This program will help participants build skills to manage and cope with a chronic condition.
nodawaynews.com
Mosaic Medical Center offers Mothering Mondays
August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is proud to employ two active and engaged International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers. For years, Mosaic has hosted Mothering Mondays for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their baby to learn their milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.
tncontentexchange.com
County's oxbow lakes drying up
Lake Contrary has received a lot of attention for its extremely low water levels, and now Sugar and Bean lakes are seeing the same struggle. While not quite as low as Lake Contrary was around late March and April, the other two lakes’ levels are down to around two or three feet.
nodawaynews.com
Geography with Goudge
College Football Success (Div. II), 1963-2022. The Northwest Bearcats are preparing for the much anticipated 2022 season. This proportional symbol map is based on Div. II team success over the past decade, minus the canceled 2020 season (due to pandemic). One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 54 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the nine years. Northwest Missouri State leads the nation with 30 points, followed by Ferris State with 26, Valdosta State 25, Minnesota State-Mankato 24, and Shepherd with 20.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
nodawaynews.com
August 11, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest
(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
kttn.com
Kidder man facing attempted murder and armed criminal action charges has bond set at $500,000
Bond was set August 15th for a Kidder man arrested July 29th as the result of the investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows the court set the bond for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior at $500,000 cash only. Special conditions include bond supervision by Supervision Services, and Bates should not possess or have access to firearms. Previously, he was to be held on no bond.
