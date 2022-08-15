Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
oilcity.news
Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
basinnow.com
Flaming Gorge Road Closed Due To Heavy Rains
While the monsoon surge is weakening, the damage from heavy rains is already done in some areas. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure on Wednesday that will affect a popular recreation route. Due to recent heavy rains, County Road #33 (Flaming Gorge Road) has been closed. The closure, which began on August 17th, starts at the intersection of Upper Marsh Creek. It is expected to be closed until Wednesday, August 24th. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking all, including recreationists, to please avoid the area.
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 17 – August 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
basinnow.com
Daggett County Featured In Top 10 Place For Retirees
According to an article from MoneyTalksNews.com there is a real reason to brag about Daggett County. The article entitled ‘10 Places Where Social Security Offers the Best Standard of Living’ highlights U.S. counties that offer retirees a chance to stretch their benefit checks while enjoying their golden years. Close to 12% elderly men and 15% of elderly women rely on their Social Security benefit checks for 90% or more of their income. To help stretch those dollars further, they calculated how far such an income would go. Sitting at number one is Daggett County which had an index rating of 100 of 100. The typical annual cost of living is $18,210 dollars while the average annual Social Security income is $26,272 dollars.
wyo4news.com
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
