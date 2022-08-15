According to an article from MoneyTalksNews.com there is a real reason to brag about Daggett County. The article entitled ‘10 Places Where Social Security Offers the Best Standard of Living’ highlights U.S. counties that offer retirees a chance to stretch their benefit checks while enjoying their golden years. Close to 12% elderly men and 15% of elderly women rely on their Social Security benefit checks for 90% or more of their income. To help stretch those dollars further, they calculated how far such an income would go. Sitting at number one is Daggett County which had an index rating of 100 of 100. The typical annual cost of living is $18,210 dollars while the average annual Social Security income is $26,272 dollars.

DAGGETT COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO