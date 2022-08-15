Read full article on original website
Region 5 Counties Come Together For Regional Response Coordination Plan
Counties in northeastern Utah are ensuring their efforts are coordinated when emergencies arise. Commissioners in Daggett, Duchesne, and Uintah County have approved the Region 5 Regional Coordination Plan. The plan’s purpose is to define the actions and roles necessary for regional response. The plan aims to guide Region 5 agencies before, during, and following emergency situations and provides for systematic integration of emergency resources but does not replace any county or local emergency operation plans or procedures. Duchesne County Commission approved the plan on August 8th. Uintah County Commission approved the plan on August 15th.
Governor Appoints Duchesne County Commissioner As Energy Advisor
The Office of the Governor announced this week that Utah Governor Spencer Cox has selected Duchesne County Commissioner Gregory Todd as his new energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development, an agency within the Department of Natural Resources. “Greg’s extensive experience in both the energy sector and public service make him well suited for this role in our administration,” shares Governor Cox. “We look forward to his leadership in making sure Utahns have secure, affordable and sustainable sources of energy.” Commissioner Todd has served on the Duchesne County Commission since 2015. The announcement also shared that prior to his public service, Todd spent his career in the oil and gas industry in Roosevelt including as a corporate sales representative for RN Industries, area manager for Nabor Well Service, operations superintendent for Pool Well Service and rig supervisor for Western Oil Well. Todd is a resident of Duchesne and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary/physical education from Brigham Young University.
Educators Enjoy Training As School Year Approaches
Utah State University Uintah Basin works closely with local school districts preparing educators for success in the classroom. This week, USU Uintah Basin collaborated with Uintah School District as teachers from Davis, Lapoint and Naples elementary schools spent two days training in preparation for the new school year. Uintah School District shared that they worked on strategies for effective teamwork and developing a positive school culture. They also focused on lesson planning for math and language arts. The training ended on an especially sweet note with Aggie Ice Cream for the teachers and staff in attendance.
