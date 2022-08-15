ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Crimes directed at Tennessee law enforcement officers increased by nearly 10% in 2021, report finds

By Sebastian Posey
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released the ‘Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2021’ (LEOKA) report on Monday.

The annual report details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers, using data submitted to the TBI from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

According to the report, there were 2,586 reported LEOKA incidents in 2021. That’s an increase of 9.86% compared to 2020.

Simple assault is the highest-reported offense with a total of 1,442 in 2021.

There was one LEOKA murder reported last year.

You can read TBI’s full report here .

Comments / 2

Shib
2d ago

They fail to report how many citizens have reported police brutality, excessive force, violation of citizens' rights, and illegal search and seizure. Tennessee is one of the worst states for police brutality and bullies behind the badge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy