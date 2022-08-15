Crimes directed at Tennessee law enforcement officers increased by nearly 10% in 2021, report finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released the ‘Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2021’ (LEOKA) report on Monday.

The annual report details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers, using data submitted to the TBI from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

According to the report, there were 2,586 reported LEOKA incidents in 2021. That’s an increase of 9.86% compared to 2020.

Simple assault is the highest-reported offense with a total of 1,442 in 2021.

There was one LEOKA murder reported last year.

You can read TBI’s full report here .

