Clark County, IN

Fire the whole jail staff that was on duty at the time of these incidents. All of them not just the sheriff. Because there just as guilty. And charge the perpetrators and the ones who watched and did nothing.

Clark County Sheriff posts photos, video to combat accusations in federal lawsuits

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has launched a website to oppose accusations of wrongdoing against him and corrections officers at the county jail. The sheriff’s office created the website, clarkfacts.com, in response to two federal civil lawsuits that say more than two dozen women were “assaulted, harassed, threatened and intimidated” by men who were also incarcerated at the jail on Oct. 24. The men accessed the female area of the jail with a key they bought from a corrections officer and raped at least two of those women during a “night of terror,” according to the lawsuits.
Worthville Ky Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charge

August 15, 2022, Madison Police arrested Dagin Priest 21, Worthville, Kentucky, on child solicitation charges. Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder led the investigation, in which Priest allegedly made arrangements to meet a fourteen year old female for sex. Priest made arrangements to meet the fourteen year old in Madison, at a predetermined location.
Second arrest made in connection to Rhodelia cabin fire

According to Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee, a second arrest has been made in connection to a Rhodelia cabin fire that occurred on Aug 4. The original investigation found that the fire was started with an accelerant and items had been stolen from the residence prior to the fire being started.
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
Former Louisville police officer attends federal court for charges related to Taylor raid

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared virtually in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for allegedly working alongside a former LMPD detective to falsify the warrant application for Taylor’s home and fabricating reports to cover it up after the deadly raid. The maximum penalties she could face are five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a $100 special assessment — a fine that’s imposed on people convicted of federal crimes.
Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger

An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
