Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has launched a website to oppose accusations of wrongdoing against him and corrections officers at the county jail. The sheriff’s office created the website, clarkfacts.com, in response to two federal civil lawsuits that say more than two dozen women were “assaulted, harassed, threatened and intimidated” by men who were also incarcerated at the jail on Oct. 24. The men accessed the female area of the jail with a key they bought from a corrections officer and raped at least two of those women during a “night of terror,” according to the lawsuits.

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO