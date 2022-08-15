KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO