wdrb.com
Nationwide FBI operation finds more than 200 victims of human trafficking in first two weeks of August
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major operation to find victims of human trafficking found more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August. It's a coordinated operation led by the FBI called Operation Cross Country. In total, more than 85 suspects of child exploitation or human trafficking were arrested.
Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
DOJ: Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years after fentanyl found in underpants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after found guilty of intending to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the...
180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molestation. Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts. The sexual abuse happened from 2006-2012. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. Man shot while walking on southwest side It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest […]
Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and […]
IMPD searching for Monroe County murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a man accused of murder in Monroe County. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Malik Bennett. According to IMPD, Bennett may be in the area. Bennett is wanted on a warrant for murder and robbery resulting in...
Residents of northeast Indy apartment complex worried about ongoing violence
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD spent several hours Tuesday investigating the shooting of a man at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side. “I’m really tired of seeing blood,” said Jasmine Klepinger, who lives at the complex with her boyfriend. Klepinger said she’s seen her share, though,...
Confidence vote highlights rift between police, justice system in Marion County
The death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz has touched off a showdown with police officers on one side and the Marion County justice system, whose power those officers represent, on the other.
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
Westfield police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing from the Menards store at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Gunfire returns to troubled apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side
A man was shot Tuesday at the troubled Lake Castleton Apartments near 71 Street and North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.
