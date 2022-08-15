ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molestation. Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts. The sexual abuse happened from 2006-2012. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
CARMEL, IN
Sting
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for Monroe County murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a man accused of murder in Monroe County. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Malik Bennett. According to IMPD, Bennett may be in the area. Bennett is wanted on a warrant for murder and robbery resulting in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
