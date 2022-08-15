ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Zoe Campos' accused killer pleads guilty, punishment phase begins

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlinX_0hIIIxjB00

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to the 2013 slaying of an 18-year-old woman whose remains were found five years later buried in the backyard of a home in South Lubbock.

However, Carlos Rodriquez's punishment, which ranges from five years to life in prison, will be determined by a jury.

Rodriquez entered his guilty plea after jurors were selected in the 140th District Court to hear his murder trial for the Nov. 17, 2013 death of Zoe Campos.

His plea comes after District Judge Douglas Freitag denied his motion to throw out his confession to police detectives.

Campos was reported missing by her family on Nov. 19, 2013 two days after she didn't show up to fetch her mother from work.

Judge rules to admit Zoe Campos' accused killer's confession to police at trial

For five years, Lubbock police detectives pursued Campos's disappearance as a missing persons case, though Rodriquez was considered a person of interest.

Rodriquez was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center in 2018 on an unrelated case when another inmate approached detectives saying Rodriquez told him he killed Campos and buried her body.

In Nov. 8, 2018, detectives confronted Rodriquez with the information and he ended the interview by requesting an attorney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1he2cX_0hIIIxjB00

However, about a week later, Rodriquez summoned detectives to the jail and admitted to killing Campos and led where he buried her body in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of 70th street where he used to live.

Eight months later, Rodriquez reportedly wrote a letter to local news outlets admitting to killing Campos but mitigating his actions, saying he was under the influence of synthetic marijuana.

Rodriquez wrote in detail the moment the drugs took over his senses, making him believe Campos had turned into a demon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4uk2_0hIIIxjB00

In the letter, Rodriquez wrote that he carried the guilt and shame of Campos' killing for years. He apologized to Campos’ family and the community.

Though he admitted to killing Campos, he wrote that he was not a murderer and described his actions that night as reckless, which is a culpable mental state in manslaughter charges. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

“I’m not asking for a dismissal,” he wrote. “I just want a fair judgement and not to be labeled as a murderer, but as a 20-year-old kid who made a mistake because of K-2 playing a major factor.”

However, voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a crime, though it may be used to mitigate punishment after a defendant is found guilty.

Before entering his plea, attorneys worked to pare down a pool of 69 potential jurors to a 12-member jury panel with two alternates.

The trial resumes Tuesday with attorneys making opening statements.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Zoe Campos' accused killer pleads guilty, punishment phase begins

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost my […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder#Attorneys#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#District
102.5 KISS FM

Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy