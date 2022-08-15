I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations.

The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different.

I love Pocatello, the closest place I have to a hometown. Recently retired, I have seriously considered returning but this out-loud racism from public officials alarms me. Nostalgia fades with reality.

Pocatello was a place where kindness from a few good people helped two siblings and me survive, provided me access to an affordable university, and generally a foundation for life successes.

But I was different. My family was poor, eccentric, and my mother suffered severe mental health issues. Generally, the community was polite, but carefully avoided us. Had we been people of color, members of a non-Christian religion, or another ethnicity, our differences would have drawn exaggerated ire.

I worked fulltime to help support my family of origin, attend Idaho State University, and finally moved to Pittsburg for a graduate degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Afterward, I accepted a position with Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and enjoyed a fulfilling career over three decades.

Today, I feel rich because of friends and family from many religions, cultures, and colors. I married into a Jewish family, happily raised my children in this religion and taught them people of ALL backgrounds make our world better. I owe many career successes to a black state representative, now congressman from a mixed-race neighborhood where I still visit. Extended family and good friends include people of color.

I have learned that listening to understand, absent intent to convert, brings wisdom. Human beings generally have similar fears, joys, and sorrows. We love our children and work for their success. Those cloistered in sameness are poorer from lack of exposure to differences that provide perspective and beauty.

I often wish for a home with a view of the Rocky Mountain foothills cradling this town, to awake in autumn loving a sunlit morning after snow fog has lifted and Scout Mountain stands grand against the horizon.

I dream of instant access to trails on early summer mornings before heat brings me home, and weekend journeys to grand landscapes that Pocatello considers ordinary excursions. I would love to welcome children and grandchildren to visit this love of my early life.

But would we be accepted? We would blend in. We are white. We look like average white middle class families. But could I say aloud we are Jewish? Are those I hold dear from all races and religions welcome to visit?

Miriam Fox,

Harrisburg, PA