Butte, MT

Advantage Butte nets volleyball save report

A lot of teamwork in Butte allowed for the annual Montana Tech Big Sky Challenge college volleyball tournament to return this weekend in its annual commitment. The tournament field was expanded last year with planned continued usage of the Butte Civic Center for a venue, Matt Stepan, Montana Tech athletic director, and Bill Melvin, Civic Center manager, related to Tuesday’s August meeting of Advantage Butte held in the Butte Plaza Inn.
Prigge finishes sixth at Great Falls Invitational

GREAT FALLS — Butte High golfer Jack Prigge started his senior season with a sixth-place showing at the Great Falls Invitational. The two-day tournament wrapped up Tuesday at Eagles Falls Golf Club. Prigge, who won the Western AA Divisional and placed third at the Class AA State meet last...
Special Olympics Basketball Tournament Returns to Butte

Today at the Maroon Activity Center, Special Olympics Montana C.E.O. Rhonda McCarty and Butte area athlete Heather Raymond stood together at the podium to announce the return of Basketball! After a 2 year hiatus, the tournament is coming back to the Mining City. Butte was actually scheduled to host the games for a 3 year run, from 2019-2021. The 2019 tournament was a resounding success! But that all ground to a halt in 2020. In fact, Special Olympic athletes haven’t had the chance to compete in a true statewide competition since that tournament. The Butte Games Management Team and Special Olympics Montana staff are thrilled to bring the tournament back to Butte for an encore year! Great competition and huge smiles are on the docket for November 10-12, 2022.
DAY 1 UPDATE: 2022 GREAT FALLS INVITE

GREAT FALLS – Things are heating up for the Bulldogs we move into the second day of the 2022 Great Falls Invite. Yesterday, Butte High took on 17 other schools at the Meadowlark Country Club. Senior Jack Priggee led the charge with a great performance, shooting 71 and carving...
Mile High Pitts standings

Following are the scores and standing s for the Mile High Pitts horseshoes league. The league competes Monday nights at Stodden Park. (Max points possible is 126, which is 21 pts X 6 games; each team is compromised of 4 players that play 3 games per week) Heidi’s Casino 126,...
Digger volleyball opens with Big Sky Challenge

The No. 13 Montana Tech volleyball team opens the season Thursday as the Orediggers host the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. The tournament, which has been played at the Butte Civic Center in recent years, will be held at the HPER Complex and Maroon Activities Center. The Orediggers will play all four matches of the three-day tournament at the HPER. (Schedule)
Miners catcher Evan Starr signs with Dawson CC

Evan Starr is all smiles as he signs to play baseball with Dawson Community College Monday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Starr sits between his father Jake, left, and Miners coach Jim LeProwse. Apparently being part of a State and Regional championship American Legion baseball team is pretty fun. Butte...
Saying goodbye to a job that turned into a dream

When I decided to major in journalism at the University of Montana, covering sports in my hometown was probably the furthest thing from my “dream job.”. The possibility of being paid to write about the Chicago Bears or Boston Red Sox was what fueled my desire more than anything. What a job that would be.
#Butte High#Maroons
Copper King Clash Mountain Bike Race

BUTTE – The Montana National Interscholastic Cycling Association is hosting a sanctioned mountain biking race for Montana students on Saturday, Aug. 20th. The race will begin at the Big Butte Open Space Park, just west of the Montana Tech Campus. It’s the first race of the season, and the first-ever to be held at Big Butte.
96.3 The Blaze

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
bitterrootstar.com

Great ready to Rumble in the Root

Rumble in the Root is hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club on Labor Day, Saturday September 3, 2022. Rumble in the Root is a charity benefit Rod Run held annually every fall. The spectacular drive through the Bitterroot Valley as well as good food, games and fun along the way make this one of the largest Rod Runs around. Many participants make Rumble in the Root the recurring highlight of their season.
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear

Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
NBCMontana

Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week

With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
montanarightnow.com

Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
