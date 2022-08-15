GARDEN CITY – Here at the rustic Pickleville Playhouse, the Davis clan figure that if you’ve already got a smashing success for a fall show, why mess with it?. For the fourth consecutive year, the Pickleville Playhouse will stage The Addams Family as its Halloween show. The production will debut on Sept. 30 and run throughout the month of October.

