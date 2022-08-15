Read full article on original website
Yuba City, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vanden High School football team will have a game with Yuba City High School on August 18, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley police searching for suspects who did donuts on high school football field
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) who they say did donuts on the Gridley High School football field on Sunday. The incident happened early Sunday morning between 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The suspects are seen on surveillance video driving what appears to be...
actionnewsnow.com
Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus
PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
actionnewsnow.com
CSU executives get huge raises after pandemic pay freeze, raises given to faculty and staff too
CHICO, Calif. - Presidents across the CSU system received an up to 29% raise this year. The Chancellor's Office says those raises are so large because of the pandemic pay freeze. The CSU system did not increase wages from 2019 through the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Chico State's Gayle Hutchinson is...
actionnewsnow.com
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
actionnewsnow.com
Several CUSD classrooms dealing with broken AC units just days after the school year began
Chico Unified says it tries to fix the AC units before replacing them, but is focusing on fixing those issues at older campuses. Several CUSD classrooms dealing with broken AC units just days after the start of the school year. Chico Unified says it tries to fix the AC units...
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program Put on Hold
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.
kubaradio.com
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight
(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
mynspr.org
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
kubaradio.com
Gridley Shooting Results in One Injury, One Arrest
(Gridley, CA) – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and one man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Gridley. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office found a victim who had been shot around 2:01 a.m. while responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99. Detectives then determined that Francisco Magana, of Gridley was involved in the shooting and established that Magana resided in a camp off Highway 99 outside Gridley.
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
mynspr.org
Drought in Tehama County | Smoke in Chico | Newsom’s climate change asks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tehama County environmental health director says many residents can’t afford to drill new wells amid third year of drought. California is in its third year of drought and some in the North State who depend...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
krcrtv.com
Man wanted on felony warrants arrested following 2 Chico burglaries
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police arrested a man they say was wanted on multiple felony warrants Wednesday. Officers say he broke into two homes in Chico while the homeowners were home before being arrested. According to police, officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who said...
actionnewsnow.com
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE officials. The fire was at McLane Avenue and Alfareta Lane. Crews said there was minimal spread to vegetation.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
