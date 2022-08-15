ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, CA

Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus

PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
PARADISE, CA
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
CHICO, CA
Yuba-Sutter Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program Put on Hold

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.
YUBA CITY, CA
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight

(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Gridley Shooting Results in One Injury, One Arrest

(Gridley, CA) – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and one man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Gridley. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office found a victim who had been shot around 2:01 a.m. while responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99. Detectives then determined that Francisco Magana, of Gridley was involved in the shooting and established that Magana resided in a camp off Highway 99 outside Gridley.
GRIDLEY, CA
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
PARADISE, CA
Man wanted on felony warrants arrested following 2 Chico burglaries

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police arrested a man they say was wanted on multiple felony warrants Wednesday. Officers say he broke into two homes in Chico while the homeowners were home before being arrested. According to police, officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who said...
CHICO, CA
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE officials. The fire was at McLane Avenue and Alfareta Lane. Crews said there was minimal spread to vegetation.
CORNING, CA
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO

(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
YUBA CITY, CA
