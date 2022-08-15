Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Houston County mom says late school bus drop-offs leave her child 'exhausted'
BONAIRE, Ga. (WGXA)-- A middle Georgia mom says the Houston County School District is the perfect fit for her son but right now the buses are driving her crazy. The bus Caly Hess' son rides drops him off at the top of their Bonaire driveway. Tuesday afternoon WGXA's Brittany Miller waited with her for that bus to arrive.
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
Q&A with Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dan A. Sims
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools Superintendent Dan Anthony Sims wore a half dozen different shirts on the last day of the first week of school. The district’s new leader wanted to wear each schools’ spirit shirt while visiting them to greet students, teachers and employees returning from summer break.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
WMAZ
'A little hectic adventure': Back-to-school shopping can take a toll on the wallet
MACON, Ga. — Between students, faculty, and staff -- being back to school means so many different things. Teachers are getting eager learners ready for a fruitful school year. For most parents, though, it means getting their wallets prepared for back-to-school supplies. "For us, it's always a little hectic...
18-year-old killed in Macon shooting
MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
Baldwin County School District plans to hire safety director
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools' Superintendent Noris Price says they're looking to hire a part-time school safety director. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited one of the schools to tell us what the new director would do and how educators feel about it. "We determined that we need somebody...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Fifteen people have died in automobile and motorcycle crashes in Bibb County this year
A pair of deadly weekend wrecks — one that claimed the life of an Atlanta-area motorcyclist and another that killed a Warner Robins woman — saw the 2022 death toll on Macon roadways rise to 15 victims. The Bibb County coroner, who keeps track of traffic-death statistics, said...
wgxa.tv
The call that changed it all: Donor recipient receives organs and pays it forward
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
41nbc.com
Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating threats against unnamed school via Snapchat
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat against a school by an unknown person through Snapchat. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office states that it took a report of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on Thursday morning. The threat, made through Snapchat,...
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office rolls out new patrol cruisers
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are patrolling in brand new wheels. Sheriff David Davis issued the new patrol cruisers Monday. Peacekeepers voted on the cruisers' new design and they hit the road last week. "As you may know, we have changed the design of our sheriff's cars and...
wgxa.tv
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
Comments / 1