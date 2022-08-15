ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Traffic
Bibb County, GA
Traffic
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
41nbc.com

Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Q&A with Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dan A. Sims

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools Superintendent Dan Anthony Sims wore a half dozen different shirts on the last day of the first week of school. The district’s new leader wanted to wear each schools’ spirit shirt while visiting them to greet students, teachers and employees returning from summer break.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Bus Driver#House
The Georgia Sun

18-year-old killed in Macon shooting

MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wgxa.tv

The call that changed it all: Donor recipient receives organs and pays it forward

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
DUBLIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy