‘It’s unacceptable’ City leaders, law enforcement discuss violent weekend that included 15 ‘shooting incidents’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City leaders and law enforcement officials updated the public with the latest information about a violent weekend that included at least 15 “shooting incidents.” They attributed much of it to one man who was arrested Sunday evening.

“This past weekend was a very difficult weekend for the city of Little Rock and Pulaski County,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Police three lives were taken in Little Rock and Pulaski Co. They identified Glenn Finley and Dwayne Thompson as two of the three victims.

Davis Jones was arrested along with another person shortly after the final shooting Sunday. The other person was released without charges, but Jones was charged with capital murder, second-degree battery, two counts of terroristic act, and more.

“We do not know at this point what if any motive is attached to any of this,” said Interim Chief Wayne Bewley.



Bewley said at least two of the shootings have been positively connected to Jones but indicated more could be added.

“If we are able to confirm or verify any additional at a later point, we will come before you and confirm that,” Bewley said.



Scott said he thinks the new real-time crime center is set to open later this month and officer recruitment and retention efforts should minimize the chances of something like this happening again. He called this “unexpected” and held a moment of silence for the victims.

“It’s unacceptable, and there’s more to do,” Scott said. “We’ll continue that work.”





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.