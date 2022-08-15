ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s unacceptable’ City leaders, law enforcement discuss violent weekend that included 15 ‘shooting incidents’

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City leaders and law enforcement officials updated the public with the latest information about a violent weekend that included at least 15 “shooting incidents.” They attributed much of it to one man who was arrested Sunday evening.

“This past weekend was a very difficult weekend for the city of Little Rock and Pulaski County,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Police three lives were taken in Little Rock and Pulaski Co. They identified Glenn Finley and Dwayne Thompson as two of the three victims.

Davis Jones was arrested along with another person shortly after the final shooting Sunday. The other person was released without charges, but Jones was charged with capital murder, second-degree battery, two counts of terroristic act, and more.

Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating 11 weekend shootings

“We do not know at this point what if any motive is attached to any of this,” said Interim Chief Wayne Bewley.

Bewley said at least two of the shootings have been positively connected to Jones but indicated more could be added.

“If we are able to confirm or verify any additional at a later point, we will come before you and confirm that,” Bewley said.

Scott said he thinks the new real-time crime center is set to open later this month and officer recruitment and retention efforts should minimize the chances of something like this happening again. He called this “unexpected” and held a moment of silence for the victims.

“It’s unacceptable, and there’s more to do,” Scott said. “We’ll continue that work.”

Loki Helmsdeep
3d ago

This article takes "poor writing quality" to the next level!!smh. Are you guys hiring, cause whoever wrote this is in the 2nd Grade, doesn't give a 💩 or just can't manage to write correct sentences.

Groundhog
2d ago

Answer this question and be honest! What demographic (race) is responsible for all this violent in Little Rock? And also Chicago!

The black truth
3d ago

my buddy is a cop in little rock, this will not get better anytime soon. there needs to be major policy changes. until they have a summit of the officers working the streets....GOOD LUCK

