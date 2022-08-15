ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Three arrested for obstruction of justice in WinCo murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — Three more people have been arrested in connection to a murder case that happened in May at a South Salt Lake WinCo. Police say the three have been helping four murder suspects in their continued efforts to flee from police, after being charged with murder and robbery back in May.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated

LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week.  The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident.  The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County

PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
kvnutalk

Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily

September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
WELLSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site. Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Boulevard at 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy...
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT

