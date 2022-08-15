Read full article on original website
Bakersfield reduces water usage in June
As the water system in Kern County continues to do its job so are the residents of Bakersfield when it comes to helping conserve that resource.
One year since French Fire burned thousands of acres in Kern River Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked one year since the French Fire that burned thousands of acres and damaged dozens of homes near Lake Isabella. In all, the wildfire burned 26,535 acres and fire officials said the fire was human-caused. At least 18 structures burned in the fire. The fire first broke out in a […]
Kern Living: What Should I Pack in My Child's Lunch?
Here in Kern County students are preparing to head back to school this week which means a lot of parents are probably wondering 'what should I pack in my child's lunch"? Lucky for us Dr. Kelly Hughes with Omni Family Health joins Kern Living host Ryan Nelson to help answer that question.
Fire causes major damage to SW Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that broke out a home Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to the house fire on Garnsey Avenue near Amberwood Lane just before 11:30 a.m. It took about three hours for crews to get a handle of the flames. […]
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
New CA mandate impacting local school schedules
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This academic school year is coming with significant changes to schedules. A new mandate in California requires middle schools to start classes no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes can’t begin anytime before 8:30 a.m. Some parents say the later start times are causing more harm than good. “It’s […]
Del Oro HS opens for students for the first time
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the corner of East Panama Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard students at Del Oro High School stepped on campus for the first time. Del Oro is the first new high school in the Kern High School District to open since 2008 and pulls students from South Bakersfield, […]
KCSO adds new patch options to uniform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
KCSO: Human remains found between Mojave, Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.
Kern County Fair to host a job fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is to host a job fair on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the fair. The job fair is to be held in the Kern County Fair Building 1, according to the fair. The positions available include event staff, security, ticket takers and […]
Roads repaved, traffic signs installed near Bakersfield schools
The City of Bakersfield's Public Works Department repaved roads and installed new radar traffic signs as kids headed back to school.
SQF Wishon Fire: Evacuation warnings, road closures lifted in Tulare County
Firefighters have increased containment on a wildfire burning in Tulare County.
1 Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 5 [Bakersfield, CA]
Unidentified Victim Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Highway 138. The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway. Dispatchers responded to the scene just north of Highway 138 shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
17 News @ Noon 08/17/2022
Former Kern County Democratic Congressman TJ Cox is out of jail – following his arrest yesterday morning by the FBI. Extreme heat has prompted the state to issue a flex alert for today from 4 to 9 p.m. Students step on campus at Del Oro High School for the...
