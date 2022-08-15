Home Rule Petition will expand upon Mayor Wu’s commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal city. Mayor Michelle Wu today announced she intends to file legislation to give Boston the local option to set building standards eliminating the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations in Boston. Under the provisions of the state’s recently enacted Bill H.5060, An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind, the submission of this Home Rule Petition would make the City of Boston eligible to apply to participate in a 10-municipality pilot program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. The pilot allows cities and towns to develop local ordinances that restrict or prohibit new building construction or major renovation projects that use fossil fuels, including through the withholding or conditioning of building permits. The City will launch a community and stakeholder engagement process to define fossil fuel-free building standards, determine applicability, and set the multi-year timeline for phasing out the use of fossil fuels. Boston would join New York City, Seattle and Washington, DC, as major North American cities leading the transition to sustainable standards in development.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO