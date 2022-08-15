ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

baystatebanner.com

Is Wu still planning to dismantle the BPDA?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
BOSTON, MA
bostonplans.org

Mayor Wu introduces plan to file Home Rule Petition to establish Fossil fuel-free standards for new construction and major renovations in Boston

Home Rule Petition will expand upon Mayor Wu’s commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal city. Mayor Michelle Wu today announced she intends to file legislation to give Boston the local option to set building standards eliminating the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations in Boston. Under the provisions of the state’s recently enacted Bill H.5060, An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind, the submission of this Home Rule Petition would make the City of Boston eligible to apply to participate in a 10-municipality pilot program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. The pilot allows cities and towns to develop local ordinances that restrict or prohibit new building construction or major renovation projects that use fossil fuels, including through the withholding or conditioning of building permits. The City will launch a community and stakeholder engagement process to define fossil fuel-free building standards, determine applicability, and set the multi-year timeline for phasing out the use of fossil fuels. Boston would join New York City, Seattle and Washington, DC, as major North American cities leading the transition to sustainable standards in development.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)

The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
WEYMOUTH, MA
baystatebanner.com

Affordable housing plan for JP church

After the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain was met with community skepticism, plans to not only preserve its place in the neighborhood but to make it functional seem to be coming to fruition. On Monday night developers gave hopeful updates about an impending landmark status recently added to the project looking to install affordable housing and a community arts space inside the former house of worship.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

18 Late Summer Greater Boston Restaurant Openings to Know

As the days get shorter, the scent of pumpkin spice Dunkin’ Goldfish lurks around a corner, and the T is on the verge of a huge shutdown, Bostonians should celebrate what’s left of this fleeting summer while they can, ideally with a snack or drink in hand. A flurry of new restaurants have opened in recent weeks — why not check them out?
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign

Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
BOSTON, MA
bostonplans.org

Mayor Wu announces City awarded $23 million EDA Good Jobs Challenge grant

ARPA funds will provide more than 4,600 projected job placements in Healthcare, Clean Energy, and Child Care and support services to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color residents in the Greater Boston area over the next three years. Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston has been...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
CBS News

One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route

BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)

To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Electra Acquires 225-Room Back Bay Hotel, Marking AKA’s Debut in Boston

BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA

