Update: Missing Teen Located
(KNSI) — The Pine County Sheriff’s Department says 15-year-old Sebastion Woldersen-O’Hara “has been located safely.”. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who put out the alert for the boy who left home on Friday, August 12th, gave no further details about where he was found or his condition.
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
