Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
Judge rules Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services violated law in withdrawing insurance from gay employee’s spouse
A federal judge has ruled that Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services must offer health care coverage to the spouses of gay employees as long as the employees’ jobs are nonreligious in nature. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled last week that the worldwide charity violated federal law in 2017 when it withdrew coverage from the husband of a male employee on the grounds that doing so ...
Washington Examiner
‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
CNBC
34% of younger workers are thinking of switching jobs due to company's stance on abortion, post Roe
It's been seven weeks since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion — and new research shows that the decision has already had a drastic impact on how women and men are thinking about their careers in the U.S.
COVID public health emergency appears to be headed for extension
The Biden administration appears headed toward extending the COVID-19 public health emergency for another three months, allowing special powers and programs to continue past the midterm election. Driving the news: HHS had extended the emergency declaration through Oct. 13 and pledged it would give states and health providers 60 days'...
bloomberglaw.com
IRS Issues Regs on Disclosing Exempt-Group Info to States (2)
The IRS issued final rules expanding its ability to disclose information to state officials about tax-exempt organizations, including information about the agency’s plans to revoke or deny an organization’s tax-exempt status before those plans are finalized. The final rules (RIN-1545-BI29, TD 9964), issued Monday, are intended to facilitate...
Arkansas School Safety Commission OKs several recommendations
The state's School Safety Commission unanimously approved several recommendations from its five subcommittees this week, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. Driving the news: Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill last week earmarking $50 million of the state's $1.6 billion revenue surplus for a school safety grant program.The Department of Education will develop rules for grant applications using the commission's final decisions as guidelines.Details: The commission's five subcommittees focus on mental health, law enforcement and security, physical security, intelligence and communication, and audits, emergency operations plans and drills. Select recommendations the committees made for each school district include: Install an armed presence in each building on campus.Campuses allow security cameras to be accessed during critical incidents.All exterior and classroom doors must be locked during school hours.All school staff who regularly interact with students are required to take a free mental health awareness class if they haven't received alternative training.Behavioral assessment teams must undergo training from the Arkansas Center of School Safety to identify and assist an at-risk student.What's next: The final commission report is due in October. It's unclear when the grant program will begin distributing money.
Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally
Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues. By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
Arizona teachers make 32% less than other college grads in the state
Reproduced from EPI; Map: Axios VisualsArizona teachers made about 32% less than comparable college-educated workers in the state last year, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). Only Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia had bigger teacher pay gaps.Why it matters: Arizona is facing an extreme teacher shortage, which has led to larger class sizes and less-experienced educators. Low pay is one of the main reasons teachers leave the field and fewer people pursue it.Of note: The state has allocated more money to classrooms in recent years, but many districts have not passed along all of those dollars...
