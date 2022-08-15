Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Former Detainees Describe Secret Prison in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh — In a startling text andvideo investigative report, a Sweden based news portal focusing on Bangladesh has revealed the possible location of a secret prison in which the victims of enforced disappearances are kept in Bangladesh. The detailed report by Netra News is based upon the on-the-record...
Voice of America
Forest Fires in Northern Algeria Leave at Least 26 Dead
Algiers, algeria — At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said. Kamel Beldjoud told state television that 24 people died in fires in El Tarf, near the border with Tunisia,...
Voice of America
No Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh, Bachelet Is Told
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that there are no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country. Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a five-day visit to discuss a range of human rights issues with...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances
Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Voice of America
Reports: Turkish Airstrike in North Syria Kills at Least 11
BEIRUT — Turkey carried out an airstrike in northern Syria on Tuesday near its border killing at least 11 people, including Syrian government soldiers, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish media outlet said. The attack happened just west of the northern town of Kobani and comes amid tensions...
Voice of America
Suspected Militants Fatally Shoot Local Hindu Man in Kashmir
Srinagar, India — Assailants on Tuesday killed a local Hindu man and injured his brother in a shooting that police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir. Police said militants fired at two brothers belonging to minority community of Kashmiri Hindus inside an apple orchard in...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Floods Disrupt Cross Border Trade with Nigeria
Cameroonian authorities say record flooding on its western border with Nigeria has killed at least six people, washed away homes, and destroyed thousands of tons of food meant for export. In a video circulated on social media platforms by Widium council officials, civilians asked the Cameroon government to help clear...
Voice of America
Taliban Kill Rebel Commander from Minority Hazara Shiite Group
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban said Wednesday that their security forces killed a fugitive rebel commander in a shootout near the Iranian border. The Defense Ministry identified the slain man as Mawlawi Mehdi, who hailed from the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community and joined the Sunni-based Taliban before they seized power last year from the then-internationally backed Afghan government.
Voice of America
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’
Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Voice of America
Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault
A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
Voice of America
Germany Treating Afghan, Ukrainian Refugees Differently, Afghans Say
Some newly arrived Afghans in Germany are complaining they feel forgotten as Ukrainian refugees enter the country. VOA’s Helay Asad has the story, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.
Voice of America
China Issues First National Drought Alert
SHANGHAI — China has issued its first national drought alert of the year as authorities battle forest fires and mobilize specialist teams to protect crops from scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin. The national "yellow alert," issued late Thursday, comes after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to...
