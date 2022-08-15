ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

County Clerk to close offices for two separate weeks in continued backlog saga

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bok8f_0hIIFzxM00

The offices of the Shelby County Clerk will close for two separate weeks in a "blackout," according to a Monday email from Clerk Wanda Halbert to members of the Shelby County Commission and County Mayor Lee Harris, to "catch up on critically outstanding services."

The anticipated closure dates will be from August 22 through 26 and Sept. 19 through 23, Halbert wrote in the email.

The announcement of the closures comes after the Shelby County Commission requested that the state intervene in the distribution of license plates in the county, a request made after months of backlog.

For months, Halbert has laid the blame for the backlog on the county mail room, a separate entity that performs mailing for numerous county departments. And, she has said there's no money for mailing license plates because the county takes those funds out of the clerk's coffers.

However, commissioners in June approved $540,000 in funding for postage, a resolution Halbert opposed, saying she did not need approval for the expenditure.

Currently, employees of the clerk's office are stuffing envelopes and taking them to the post office themselves, Halbert said in her email, but are caught up on mail through August 11.

This time, the closure is due to a different backlog, Halbert said, one in processing paperwork for newly purchased vehicles. This backlog, Halbert told The Commercial Appeal, was caused by having to focus on fixing the backlog in mailing license plates.

"Public notice is being advertised today and customers will be given the option to purchase online, renew by mail and/or come into the office after the blackout dates," Halbert said.

Halbert, a Democrat, was reelected on August 4 with 49% of the vote, compared to Republican Jeff Jacobs' 41% and Independent Harold Smith's 10%.

So far, there is no indication that the state is taking over any services in her office, Halbert said.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

Comments / 3

Related
tri-statedefender.com

Shelby County Clerk to curb office access in a catch-up move

Embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert announced closures for two separate weeks to catch up on the backlog of additional work the office is facing. In a press release, Halbert said it was “all hands on deck” to catch up on critically outstanding services, most urgently auto dealer packets.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
desotocountynews.com

More discussion ahead on Southaven rental property ordinance

There will be more discussion about the city enacting a rental property ordinance in Southaven, but at this time, Mayor Darren Musselwhite is not ready to support enacting an ordinance. Cities across the country have dealt for years with problems with rental homes and property not being taken care of...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County to invest in fully-electric government vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Government’s gas-powered cars and SUVs that rely on fossil fuels will soon be replaced with hybrid and electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will sign the Green Fleet Executive Order to reduce emissions in efforts to combat climate change by investing in electric and hybrid vehicles. According […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Politics Local#The Shelby County Clerk#Clerk Wanda Halbert
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WREG

Deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop in Horn Lake, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Quick action by security guards lead to 5 detained, stolen car found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Quick action from security officers at a Memphis apartment complex led to the recovery of a stolen car and landed several suspected car thieves in jail. Memphis Police said three people and two other juveniles were wearing ski masks early Tuesday morning at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the airport area. Police responded to the scene after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy