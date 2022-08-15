ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football's running back competition still unclear after preseason scrimmage

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
There was optimism after Memphis' scrimmage Saturday that with 10 practices down, things are coming together two weeks before the season opener on Sept. 3.

With that hope, however, there's still mystery about the running backs, as in who is going to start against Mississippi State.

"There's been a different guy with the ones every single (practice) but I think that's good. The scrimmages really are sometimes the best way to get a tell for things," coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "Some guys may be running behind the third offensive line but right now, it truly is up for grabs. But they're all capable."

Senior Asa Martin and freshman Sutton Smith were singled out for their play on Saturday. Sophomore An'Darius Coffey could factor more in the passing game while Brandon Thomas headlines a mix of returning veterans along with transfer Jeyvon Ducker.

But maybe the biggest change is how first-year running backs coach Sean Dawkins is tough on correcting fumbles, one of several issues from last season. Dawkins is quick to discipline whenever the ball comes loose and it's helped the group work to fix mistakes.

"The biggest thing is, as soon as he sees an ounce of poor ball security, see ya, gone. Whatever that looks like, they're off the field," Silverfield said. "It's unacceptable and if the ball doesn't come out but the right elbow is extended, let's go, next guy up."

The tough love is needed for a position that hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher in three seasons. But Silverfield also made clear the Tigers need to see at least two backs establish themselves when the regular season starts.

Memphis will hang its hat on sophomore Seth Henigan's improvement at quarterback and there won't be a back-by-committee approach. Silverfield said since the spring he doesn't want that so the position battle remains among the most heated and competitive over the final five practices.

"Too often, we've had to go down the depth chart and I'd like to be able to really stick with who are our top two guys," Silverfield said. Obviously, you want to be able to trust your third, your fourth and then if they're the fifth or sixth, they better be playing."

Scrimmage notes

Silverfield also praised defensive lineman CorMontae Hamilton and defensive backs Davion Ross and Joe Norwood for their play in the scrimmage.

Linebacker Tyler Murray was called "phenomenal" as the senior transfer from Charlotte continued his quick transition. While Xavier Cullens is expected to start at middle linebacker, Silverfield said Murray has the potential to play all three positions and if all goes well, he could even be a late NFL Draft prospect.

"He's intelligent, he gets it, he can run, he can hit, he can play special teams. He's been great," Silverfield said.

WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
