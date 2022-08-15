ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers' offense remains dormant, drop Game 1 of doubleheader at Cleveland, 4-1

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez took a fearless swing at Andrew Chafin's first-pitch slider with two outs in the seventh inning.

The ball sailed over the right-field wall.

A go-ahead, three-run home run.

"He didn't miss a mistake," manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Detroit Tigers lost, 4-1, to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader and the first of four games in the series. The offense, worst in MLB, finished with three hits, two walks and 13 strikeouts. The Tigers (43-74) have dropped eight games in a row and carry a 7-27 record since July 9.

[ Why Kerry Carpenter's ability to adjust was key in his Tigers call-up ]

Detroit has struck out 91 times over the past seven games.

"I felt good today and made some big pitches," right-handed starter Drew Hutchison said. "Maybe I could've made one more big pitch. But it's a loss. Losing sucks, so there's really not much to say other than that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20slUW_0hIIFtf000

The lack of offense continues to create problems, but the Tigers were in a position to win until a messy seventh inning. The Guardians put the first two runners on base with right-handed reliever Will Vest on the mound.

Hinch sent Chafin, a left-hander, into the game to face Jose Ramirez with one out and runners on the corners. Chafin struck out Ramirez on four pitches, finishing the four-time All-Star with a nasty swing-and-miss slider.

"The inning starts with the walk to (Myles) Straw," Hinch said. "When (Vest) walks him, it changes that entire inning. ... I wanted to turn around Jose Ramirez, which feels like, going into that at-bat, that's the toughest assignment for Chafin with runners on first and third. But Andres Gimenez is a pretty good player."

Gimenez stepped to the plate, and on the first pitch, the Guardians took a 4-1 advantage.

LET'S PLAY TWO!: Tigers doubleheader score vs. Guardians: Live scoring updates

"Everybody is battling, everybody is going up there and doing everything they can do," Hutchison said. "We have another game right now, and everybody is going to do the same. Hopefully, we can just continue to battle and win some games."

The Tigers' offense remained lifeless in the eighth and ninth innings, as Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase — an All-Star who entered Monday with a 1.29 ERA and an American League-leading 26 saves — retired three straight to end the game.

Drew Hutchison vs. Aaron Civale

Hutchison completed 5⅓ innings.

He allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Opposing Hutchison, Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Hutchison threw 67 of 101 pitches for strikes.

[ Evaluating the Tigers as GM search begins: The two negatives new hire must handle ]

"You know, you go until they take you out," Hutchison said. "A.J. does a great job managing our bullpen, with the way he makes the right moves, so none of that. It was just compete until they take you out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLGGe_0hIIFtf000

The Guardians didn't score until the fifth inning, when Straw opened the frame with a single and stole second base with one out. A fourth-pitch slider to Ramirez hung over the heart of the plate, and with two outs, the slugger singled to right field.

It was enough to score Straw and tie the game, 1-1.

Hutchison allowed a leadoff double to Oscar Gonzalez in the sixth inning but struck out Owen Miller before righty reliever Will Vest replaced him. Vest retired the next two batters to keep the game tied entering the seventh.

For his 101 pitches, Hutchison used 37 four-seam fastballs, 32 sliders, 16 changeups and 16 sinkers. He produced eight swings and misses: three four-seamers, three sliders and two changeups.

"My slider was good today and my fastball command was better today," Hutchison said. "I gave up some hits, but that's what this team does. It was just the one walk. When you sprinkle those in with a team like this, that's usually when you get in trouble, so I did a good job in that sense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8X3z_0hIIFtf000

The Tigers scored their lone run against Civale in the first inning, as Riley Greene drilled a leadoff single to center field on the first pitch of the game. Javier Báez put two runners in scoring position with a one-out double — his 24th double this season — on a first-pitch slider.

Harold Castro, the next batter, grounded out, scoring Greene for a 1-0 lead. Miguel Cabrera, with Báez standing on third base, struck out swinging on three pitches to squander a chance at more runs.

For Civale's 82 pitches (56 strikes), he threw 36 curveballs, 24 cutters, 15 sinkers, four four-seam fastballs and three sliders. He got 18 swings and misses: 11 curveballs, three cutters, three sinkers and one slider.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' offense remains dormant, drop Game 1 of doubleheader at Cleveland, 4-1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump

The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Drew Hutchison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Baseball#Sports#The Detroit Tigers
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB

The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
MLB
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl taking seat Wednesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedl started on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI on Tuesday, will move to left field in place of Friedl while Jonathan India takes over as the designated hitter. Alejo Lopez will start on second base and bat seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Jackson Jobe to High-A West Michigan

The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Jackson Jobe, their top prospect, from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan. Jobe, who turned 20 a few weeks ago, began the season with the Flying Tigers and pitched 18 games. He had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. The Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 out of high school in Oklahoma. ...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice

Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy