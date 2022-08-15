Read full article on original website
18-year-old suspect in attack on elderly SF Asian woman facing felony charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a brutal assault and robbery of an elderly woman in the lobby of her San Francisco home which involved three other suspects who are middle-school-aged.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office filed felony charges against Oakland resident Darryl Moore for the attack on an Asian woman identified as Mrs. Ren on July 31. Police said three other juveniles, ages 14, 13, and 11 were also involved in the attack on Mrs. Ren. Police arrested Moore along with the 13-year-old and 11-year-old suspects in Milpitas on unrelated...
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. Officers pulled surveillance video from the train to identify a suspect and arrest 21-year Ludwin Mazan of San Francisco.
Suspects' ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland
OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
SF man charged with killing his father and stepmother in their home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The family of a woman who was shot to death in her home, along with her husband, spoke up in San Francisco. Her loved ones said Yessenia Soto Hernandez was the glue that kept the family together. The couple was sleeping when the man's 23-year old...
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon
OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime. Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
