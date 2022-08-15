ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old suspect in attack on elderly SF Asian woman facing felony charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a brutal assault and robbery of an elderly woman in the lobby of her San Francisco home which involved three other suspects who are middle-school-aged.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office filed felony charges against Oakland resident Darryl Moore for the attack on an Asian woman identified as Mrs. Ren on July 31. Police said three other juveniles, ages 14, 13, and 11 were also involved in the attack on Mrs. Ren. Police arrested Moore along with the 13-year-old and 11-year-old suspects in Milpitas on unrelated...
Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime. Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large."The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney...
SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime.  Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]

