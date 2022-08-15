Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
foxbaltimore.com
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
foxbaltimore.com
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
foxbaltimore.com
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Trooper search for driver, truck involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
SALISBURY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who troopers say struck and killed a Delaware man early Tuesday and fled the scene. Troopers said Colin Henny Lin, 29, Lewes, Del., was driving a motorized scooter and attempted to cross...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
foxbaltimore.com
Chanel handbag gives away Md. couple violating duty laws, say customs officials
STERLING, Va. (WBFF) — Customs and Border Patrol officials say a designer handbag led them to discover a Maryland couple trying to dodge duty fees on nearly $100,000 worth of goods they purchased overseas. The couple was Global Entry trusted traveler members, allowing them quicker clearance at the border...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland ranks second in states with the best community college systems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One year of community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, and with rising inflation, some may be wondering how to decide where to go. WalletHub released a full report on 2022's best and worst community colleges, Tuesday....
foxbaltimore.com
World's largest moth found in Washington state, first US reported sighting
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — The largest moth in the world has been found in Washington state, and officials are working to find out if it was alone or if there are more living there. An atlas moth found in Bellevue was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Shuttered Bowleys Quarters power station set for implosion Friday morning
A shuttered power station in Bowley Quarters is set for implosion Friday morning, Baltimore County police said. Police said the C.P. Crane Power Station will be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Police said that officers would begin securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Carroll Island Road at Seneca Park Road will be closed.
foxbaltimore.com
'People want quick election results:' Md. asks to count mail-in votes before Election Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Nov. 8, voters will pick the next governor of Maryland – along with a number of other federal, state, and local races. And ahead of Election Day, the State Board of Elections (SBE) is looking to change when some of Maryland’s ballots can be counted.
foxbaltimore.com
O's announce a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in '23
While being able to place sports bets in the state of Maryland with the click of your phone or device is months away, another in-person sports book is coming to the state. The Orioles announced a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2023. Licensing...
Comments / 0