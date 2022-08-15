UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.

