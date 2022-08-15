ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Ann’s Choice staff members enjoy having relatives at the community

For most adult children, there’s a sense of security that comes from knowing their parents or grandparents are nearby, have an abundance of lifestyle options, and are happily enjoying retirement. Two staff members at Ann’s Choice, an Erickson Senior Living community in Bucks County, are grateful their relatives live...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Missing 13-year-old boy last seen by his mother in West Passyunk

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on August 12, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Sincere Williams was last seen at his home on the 1900 block of South 20th Street around 9:00 am. He last seen wearing a black hoodie,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Blue Bell, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Blue Bell, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Bucks County man

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pina’s Pizza co-owner said killing was self-defense

Attorneys for the co-owner of Chalfont’s Pina’s Pizza told a judge Anna Maria Tolomello killed her longtime partner earlier this year in self-defense. During a preliminary hearing last week before District Judge Maggie Snow, Tolomello’s lawyers said she shot 65-year-old Giovanni Gallini in the head in self-defense. At the time of her arrest, Tolomello, 48, told Hilltown Township police she acted in self-defense and directed them to the “wrapped up” body.
CHALFONT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
chesterspirit.com

Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built

Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
ARDMORE, PA
iheart.com

Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's

> Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's. (Montgomery County, PA) - State police have been put on alert for a missing man from Montgomery County who may be driving across the state. Walter Gaskins, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen leaving his home Cheltenham Township early Tuesday afternoon. He is a 78-year-old Black man who is believed to be driving a grey Honda Accord. It has a decorative front plate displaying the word "Retired" on it. Anyone with information on Gaskins is asked to call police via 9-1-1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Ironman Athlete Dead At 44 After Horrifying Bicycle Crash

Ironman athlete Brian Kozera -- who was also a police officer and cancer survivor -- has tragically died at 44 years old ... after he was involved in a terrifying bicycle crash while he was training for an upcoming competition. Kozera -- a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Dept....
NORRISTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Sixth teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on August 14, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 12:45 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the sixth child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy