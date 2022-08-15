Knott’s Berry Farm will rennovate its Fiesta Village with new experiences, revamped MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress

Read full article on original website
Related
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
Knott's Berry Farm extends chaperone policy to cover all Knott's Scary Farm events
In light of a recent string of violent attacks and fights started at Knott's Berry Farm, the amusement park as opted to extend their recently imposed chaperone policy to their popular Halloween-themed Knott's Scary Farm events. The policy, which calls for any patron under the age of 18 to be required by a chaperone of at least 21 years of age, began on July 22 after a series of violent fights caused chaos and the park to close early days before. Initially the plan was only supposed to be active for Fridays and Saturdays, but was eventually extended to cover Sundays...
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place
Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
Disneyland Changes Spark Worry
Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disneyland Brings Back Something Guests Will Be Thrilled About
Disneyland fanatics planning to catch the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which both end on Sept. 1, enjoy the Halloween season at the park Sept. 2-Oct. 31 or maybe visit Disneyland for the holidays from Nov. 11- Jan. 8, might be shelling out a lot of money to visit the park or its sister venue California Adventure multiple times.
Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback
When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop with its younger guests when it comes to restaurants. Luxury dining, which requires formal and semi formal attire, can bring out the princess or prince in any age of guest through its elegant atmosphere. No detail was left out when the update of this dining venue was planned and implemented. In order to maintain the above standard dining experience for all its guests, guests ages 10 and up are welcome.
National Roller Coaster Day celebrates America's amusement parks
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on Aug. 16, highlighting the loops, twists and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer. Aug. 16 has been selected as the attraction's national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the...
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vintage Beverages are Simple and Refreshing at BoardWalk Ice Cream on Disney’s BoardWalk
There’s a new way to cool off on Disney’s BoardWalk… or actually an old way, thanks to new vintage beverages at BoardWalk Ice Cream!. Three classic beverages that evoke old-fashioned diners have taken their place on the menu. Let’s get sipping and see how they are!
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneydining.com
Be a Part of the Fun! Interactive Attractions in Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some incredible attractions throughout the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom that completely immerse Guests in experiences that are both thrilling and classic. While every single attraction is immersive in its detail and storytelling, some are even more incredible thanks to a level of interaction where Guests are invited to participate in real-time to create effects and happening in the experience. From being part of a flight team and having specific mission tasks to asking silly questions to a lovable turtle, there are several attractions that invite Guests to be even more involved in the fun. Let’s check out some of the best attractions throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that invite Guests to be interactive!
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Comments / 0