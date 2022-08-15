ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning.
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end.
Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker.
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team.
