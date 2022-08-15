ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Senior associate joins Colliers

Colliers announced that Geraldine Healy has joined the company as a senior associate with the Retail Sales & Leasing team. Healy will be based in the firm’s Chicago office and will work with local and national clients. Healy has more than 20 years of industry experience and previously worked...
