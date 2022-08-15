“Film Can Be a Powerful Medium for Disrupting Assumptions About What Is Normal”: Evan Bode on His Student Short Film Showcase Winner Thine Own Self

Read full article on original website
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns
The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Pick your own steak at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls (Dining Out Review)
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Though merely a side dish, the summer vegetable succotash at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls was as much of a feature as the grilled halibut fillet that sat on it. Bright red in hue and flecked with yellow corn kernels, the flavors were fresh...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
Exclusive: CNY developer to buy Great Northern Mall. Here’s what he plans to do with it
Clay, N.Y. - A Central New York developer has a signed contract to purchase the troubled Great Northern Mall and plans to convert it into a “lifestyle center” with luxury apartments and townhomes, a movie theater and hotel, high-end shops and restaurants. Guy Hart Jr. of Hart Lyman...
Upstate Horror: 12 Year Old Shot In The Head At Candlelight Vigil
Shots rang out at a candlelight vigil in Upstate New York on Tuesday night, leaving a 12-year-old shot in the face. Now police are struggling to find even basic leads and information as a community refuses to cooperate in the investigation. The vigil was being held on Columbia Street in...
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Liverpool couple gets married in courthouse instead of having their ‘fairytale wedding’ due to high inflation
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic forced couples to push back their weddings to now cutting back on expenses for their big day because of rising inflation. The cost of getting married is costing couples more than they expected. Many of them are now shifting to a smaller...
CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
Former APEX Tool Site Cleanup Begins
The former APEX Tool site on Cortland’s East side has been a sight for sore eyes for years since the closure of the facility back in 2015. Since then, company’s have come in, taken what they wanted, and then left. What remained was debris that was not only unsightly to see, but potentially dangerous.
Oswego County Announces EEEV In Albion, Mexico
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion. The Albion pool is the same location where WNV was...
