Fort Worth, TX

dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park

For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthtexas.gov

Get ready for Fort Worth’s National Night Out

Fort Worth will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Neighborhood associations, homeowner associations and other groups planning activities on that evening should register with the Fort Worth Police Department now. Registering will allow all groups to be included in a citywide list of events. Groups that have already...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fwtx.com

Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen

The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
FORT WORTH, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

The Buckner House: Liberace, Legend, And Casa Linda’s Iconic Estate

Have you noticed we give grand houses names? Have you also noticed that East Dallas has been a hot spot for some of the grandest?. We all know Mount Vernon on White Rock Lake, The DeGolyer Estate, and the once glorious Belle Nora on Garland Road. Then there was Grandwick, gutted by fire after a brief life as the Dallas Scientology Center.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Carrie West celebrates five years leading Police Department

Five years ago Carrie West came to Willow Park, making history as Parker County’s first female chief of police. Born and raised in Fort Worth, a graduate of Paschal High School, and a lifelong resident of the Metroplex, she was already a success in law enforcement before making the historic decision to lead Parker County’s second-largest police force. She had served more than 21 years with the City of Corinth police department, including being named Officer of the Year and Supervisor of the Year in 2009.
WILLOW PARK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business

La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
DALLAS, TX

