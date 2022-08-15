Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park
For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth
Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
CW33 NewsFix
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
Dallas-Fort Worth only U.S. market where home sale prices dropped last month
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas housing market is downshifting quickly, with Dallas-Fort Worth being the only U.S. market to see a decrease in home sale prices last month, according to a report released today.
fortworthtexas.gov
Get ready for Fort Worth’s National Night Out
Fort Worth will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Neighborhood associations, homeowner associations and other groups planning activities on that evening should register with the Fort Worth Police Department now. Registering will allow all groups to be included in a citywide list of events. Groups that have already...
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
AOL Corp
This barbershop wins Readers’ Choice as best around Fort Worth with 40,000 votes
Vincent “Vinny” Clark and his wife, Alisha, had always talked about their dreams of opening a barbershop together. They spent years working as barbers in plenty of shops where he said he felt they weren’t cared about. “We were just a number or booth rent,” he said....
fwtx.com
Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen
The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this dreamy backyard at an Arlington, Texas home for sale
A home with a vacation resort-style backyard is on the market in Arlington for $1.1 million. The backyard has a big covered patio an an outdoor kitchen, a pool and a poolside cabana that comes with a fridge and microwave. The house is located at 603 Setting Sun Ln, Arlington...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
CandysDirt.com
The Buckner House: Liberace, Legend, And Casa Linda’s Iconic Estate
Have you noticed we give grand houses names? Have you also noticed that East Dallas has been a hot spot for some of the grandest?. We all know Mount Vernon on White Rock Lake, The DeGolyer Estate, and the once glorious Belle Nora on Garland Road. Then there was Grandwick, gutted by fire after a brief life as the Dallas Scientology Center.
Old and new: Retro vinyl lounge in Denton is bringing the 1970s to North Texas
Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made a trip down to the Vinyl Lounge in Denton to spin some records in an atmosphere that is a throwback to the 1970s.
The Community News
Carrie West celebrates five years leading Police Department
Five years ago Carrie West came to Willow Park, making history as Parker County’s first female chief of police. Born and raised in Fort Worth, a graduate of Paschal High School, and a lifelong resident of the Metroplex, she was already a success in law enforcement before making the historic decision to lead Parker County’s second-largest police force. She had served more than 21 years with the City of Corinth police department, including being named Officer of the Year and Supervisor of the Year in 2009.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business
La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
