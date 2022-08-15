ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Man stabbed to death in National City

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0875NB_0hIID8d200

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to 45 E. 26th Sreet around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Vincent Fernando with NCPD. Upon arrival, police found a 69-year-old man “gravely wounded” inside of the establishment located on E. 26th Street.

EMS medics were called to the scene but the man was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified, police said Monday afternoon.

Woman shot in the back in Gaslamp Quarter

During an initial investigation, a witness came forward and stated that they had seen a suspect headed northbound in the 2300 block of A Avenue following the incident. The suspect in this stabbing, Samantha June Gordon, was later found and detained on the property of a local auto dealership.

The woman was medically cleared and taken to the National City Police Department headquarters for processing.

Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood

Officials say Gordon will then be charged on suspicion of murder and booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Center.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-336-4457. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

Robert Smythe
2d ago

I'm confused. Does this mean if they take our guns away there will still be violent acts committed? huh. Like driving a car into a crowd of people? maybe they should take knives and cars way too.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car

An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday. San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing Arrested in Mexico

Oceanside Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher. The suspect identified as, Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested in Mexico last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Ncpd#Ems#Avenue
NBC San Diego

Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Incarcerated man dies at George Bailey Detention Facility

San Diego, CA–An incarcerated man in Sheriff’s Department custody died Tuesday from medical distress at the George Bailey Detention Facility, authorities said. Deputies were conducting a security check, just after 7 p.m., and found a 54-year-old incarcerated man in medical distress. Deputies immediately performed medical aid and called 9-1-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Diego Channel

Man dies after being shot in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched after a man was shot in Spring Valley Tuesday night and died at a hospital from his injuries. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro

08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy