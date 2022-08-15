ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
CNBC

Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Benzinga

Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes

Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings

Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
