If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Figs just proved how powerful its brand name is.
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Visa and UnitedHealth Group could both help your portfolio not only survive, but thrive in this inflationary environment.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?
Whirlpool's acquisition of InSinkErator may not have caught the attention of the investing world, but keen investors should see the value in the deal.
Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action. What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Sea Limited Sell-Off: Is the Growth Stock a Buy Now?
Sea Limited stock fell 13% the day it reported its second-quarter financial results, as its business grapples with a slowdown in growth.
Expanding Distribution In Ontario Pays Off, Decibel Cannabis Hits Record Q2 Net Revenue
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DBCCF DB released its second quarter financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2022, revealing record net revenue of $18.6 million, with sequential growth of 11% over Q1 2022 and 49% over Q2 2021. Net revenue growth was driven by expanded...
A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings
Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
2 Top Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market (And It's Not Even Close)
A bear market also brings about good buying opportunities, provided you choose wisely.
