Video released of July fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police, family still seeking driver

WSVN-TV
Man charged with elderly roommate’s murder in Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man talked to 7News about a Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire that killed his roommate, he is now the prime suspect in the fiery death. Back in early December, Keith Rush said he had no idea what sparked the blaze inside the ninth-floor...
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
WSVN-TV
Broward SAO files motion in case of man accused of groping 10-year-old at Pembroke Lakes Mall amid mother’s quest for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is working to ensure the man who, police said, groped her 10-year-old daughter at Pembroke Lakes Mall stays behind bars, and her efforts have finally paid off. On Wednesday, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion in the case of...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man in connection to Miami Beach shooting that put 1 in coma; victim now stable
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Miami Beach that sent one person to the hospital. Miami Beach Police officers swarmed the Extended Stay America Suites in Miami Springs, Thursday afternoon. A picture shared with 7News showed the...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
WSVN-TV
Woman bonds out after arrest in connection to Oakland Park hit-and-run that injured 2-year-old girl
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has bonded out of jail hours after she was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that sent a 2-year-old girl to the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives took 60-year-old Kimberly Mathis into custody on Wednesday at her...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike in Davie leaves 6-year-old boy dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie took the life of a boy after, authorities said, a vehicle crashed into a disabled car. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victims’ black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped with its lights off in a northbound travel lane near Griffin Road when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it, just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Police investigating body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
WSVN-TV
Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
WSVN-TV
Firefighter injured after Fort Lauderdale house catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured as they battled flames in Fort Lauderdale. Crews responded to a fire along East Dayton Circle and Georgia Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday. The flames came from the attic. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after they suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
WSVN-TV
Report of student with weapon forces lockdown at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have placed a Weston middle school on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon on campus. Falcon Cove Middle School, located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., was scheduled for dismissal just before 4 p.m., but that has been placed on hold as the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer, Cesar Echaverry, dies at JMH following shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two days after an exchange of gunfire in Liberty City, officials confirmed that the officer involved has died. Officials tell 7News that 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday. On Monday evening, a suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while...
WSVN-TV
Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
1 killed in crash on I-85 in Dania Beach; SB lanes reopen near Griffin Road
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach that led to southbound lane closures. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash happened, just after 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the...
