Video released of July fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police, family still seeking driver

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie took the life of a boy after, authorities said, a vehicle crashed into a disabled car. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victims’ black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped with its lights off in a northbound travel lane near Griffin Road when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it, just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

DAVIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO