PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State leaders spoke out about the price gouging of gas prices Wednesday, with stern warnings to oil companies who pocket the excess profits. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices fell in Rhode Island for the ninth straight week with an average of $4.19 per gallon across the state.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — An offshore wind developer assured Aquidneck Island residents Tuesday night they would experience minimal disruptions from a proposal to bury an export cable along Boyds Lane into Mount Hope Bay. The project is part of a proposed wind facility by Mayflower Wind LLC in a leased...
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Gov. McKee says that his administration is monitoring gas prices statewide, noting that all businesses receive their gas from the same supplier.
5 West Ave., Tiverton, R.I. This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.
(WJAR) — You might want to think twice about taking long showers as the the south coast of Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island are now in the driest region east of the Mississippi. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts...
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they’ve fined a man for fishing in an off-limits zone off Block Island in June. Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said William McLaughlin, III was fined $9,000 for possessing striped bass in an exclusive economic zone.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is going green as leaders unveiled one of the state’s new electric buses Tuesday. Rhode Island's first electric bus fleet includes 14 buses that will replace the fleet of diesel buses on the R-Line. RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian...
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
Longtime Rhode Island home buyers who watched prices surge these past few years may never see the market return to the way things were prior to the pandemic. The pace of housing development is too slow to compensate for an extraordinarily low supply of housing. But the Ocean State still...
Route I-295, looking South to Route 37 overpass bridges. | Rhode Island Department of Transportation / Cranston Canyon Project. “Instead of prioritizing the proper maintenance of Rhode Island’s transportation systems, transportation officials are spending the bulk of their resources on expansion,” writes Charles Marohn in a pointed essay for Strong Towns.
A mandatory water ban is going into effect in Putnam starting on Thursday, according to the water sewer department. According to officials, rainfall recently has not been enough to keep the Little River at a level that allows the town to produce water in accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's regulations. The water level has now dropped below the needed level for water to be produced at the Peake Brook Plant, they added.
A powerboat fell from its trailer Monday and blocked the eastbound side of the Verrazzano Bridge as it traveled from the Rhode Island mainland to Jamestown. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority posted about the accident at 11 a.m. via Twitter, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. The accident was cleared by 11:34 a.m.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new Division Street Bridge will partially open to traffic by Friday morning. The DOT said in a release that eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich. The bridge will open to westbound traffic in...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
