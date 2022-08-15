Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Toledo Zoo introduces newborn gibbon Ming
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new face at the Toledo Zoo hanging with the gibbons. Ming's gender has yet to be determined.
New students move in for Lourdes University orientation
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Freshmen made their way to the Lourdes University campus Thursday for the first wave of move-in weekend and Gray Wolf Orientation. Although Lourdes' student population largely consists of commuters, recent years have seen an increase in students filling up dormitories. "We have more people who are...
Community members repair the Courageous Community Service campground
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Thursday, the local Luckey Home Depot joined together to give the Courageous Community Services campground a makeover. For Christopher Miller, the team Depot facilities captain and operation manager, being at the Courageous Community Services campground means a lot as he has special needs children himself. “I...
Save Our Community program expands to Lagrange to curb gun violence, improve community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo hasn't hit a victory in terms of curbing gun violence. But the city has seen improvement. "First of all I think it's, the lower crime numbers that we've seen in Toledo this year, the lower gun violence numbers we've seen, I think are due to a lot of factors," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.
Findlay City Schools board approves active shooter defense system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools recently approved the addition of an active shooter defense system to all their schools. The SafeDefend system is a high-tech network of alarm systems that would alert first responders to a specific room or location without a 911 call. "It's extremely difficult. A...
Old South End Gateway Arch welcomes drivers on Broadway Street near downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined Ohio and Toledo leaders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Old South End Gateway Arch. Thanks to funding from the City of Toledo District Improvement Program secured by city Council Member Theresa Gadus, the Broadway Corridor Coalition organized the three-year project as part of its revitalizing Historic South Initiative.
Local businesses help build Habitat for Humanity playhouses at Indian Creek Zoo
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Thursday, volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County for its first playhouse build at the Indian Creek Zoo. Workers from businesses like La-Z-Boy, TDC Investment Advisory, Terry L. Bossert, 123 Sold Team of Key Realty and Saylor's Inc. all pitched in to make seven structures.
Findlay City Schools welcomes new staff members at orientation
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed around 45 new staff members Tuesday during New Trojan Orientation. Those hires were connected with their mentors and enlightened on the experience of teaching in the Flag City while learning proper processes and procedures. The district applied feedback from previous teachers to...
Swanton leaders break ground for rustic barn venue Birchwood Meadow
SWANTON, Ohio — Tuesday, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the start of its biggest project in over a decade. Birchwood Meadow features an 8,000-square-foot wedding and event venue that has space for up to 350 people. The "Big Timber" barn boasts a 40-foot vaulted ceiling with timber...
Toledo City Council postpones vote for new flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo could be looking to rebrand itself very soon, after the City Council postponed its vote on whether or not to adopt a brand new city flag Tuesday. Toledo resident Jacob Parr has spent 6 years designing a new flag for the city,...
Bowling Green City Council approves resolution that would expand DORA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday, Bowling Green City Council approved a proposed expansion of the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area coverage. DORA currently covers Main Street from Court to Clough streets. If approved by the state of Ohio, this new resolution would extend that to extra areas like the parking lots bordered by East Wooster, South Prospect and Clough streets.
What's the buzz on WGO? Oh, honey!
Toledo GROWs is a grassroots effort dedicated to the continued growth and success of community-based gardens in the City of Toledo and the surrounding area. As a statewide and regional leader in community gardening, Toledo GROWs offers organizational resources and technical assistance to support the development of sustainable garden projects that serve people of diverse ages and abilities.
Art and Jewelry on display at the Levis Commons Art Fair this weekend!
Allison Buck appeared on WGO and spoke about the different art and jewelry pieces that will be on display at the Levis Commons Art Fair happening this weekend in Perrysburg!
55th annual National Tractor Pulling Championship starts with races 1/10 the size
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship began in Bowling Green Thursday, and it began in a small way. From the time the gates to the event opened, 1/10 size RC cars were pulling model sleds of the main event of up to 150 pounds.
Field of Dreams shows films- and is also starring in one!
Rod and Donna Saunders own/operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in rural Liberty Center, Ohio. They built the drive-in behind their home in 2007. “Build it and they will come”, says the tag line, and they did!. Now, the Saunders are staring in April Wright’s newest documentary...
