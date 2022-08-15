Read full article on original website
koze.com
LC State signs MOU with state juvenile corrections to offer courses
Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho.
koze.com
Stonebridge Reentry Services Fundraiser
Stonebridge Reentry Services is a local non-profit striving to bridge the gap between incarceration and the community. The first annual “Spotlight on Hope” fundraiser is this Saturday at the Chapman Room in Clarkston from 6 to 8 pm. Live music by Chad Bramlet, along with featured speakers Neil...
pnwag.net
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
koze.com
Oldest Great Dane from recent rescue put down
The oldest Great Dane from a recent Lewiston rescue had to be put down due to a medical emergency and other medical issues. Officials with the Animal Rescue Network say the dog, named Andy, was one of the dogs taken in by the group at the request of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office in removing 13 Great Danes from a home in Lewiston. Later, the sheriff’s office returned with a search warrant to take 12 more dogs who were living inside the home.
koze.com
Lewiston PD reminds motorists to be cautious as schools re-open
As summer winds down the Lewiston Police Department wants to remind drivers to please slow down and obey the speed limit in school zones as kids head back to classrooms. The speed limit in a school zone is 20 M.P.H anytime the yellow lights are flashing; and in certain school zones, it is 20 M.P.H. Monday through Friday between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm as designated by the school zone sign.
koze.com
BREAKING: Homicide investigation under way in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Police Department is actively investigating a homicide case. Lewiston police along with the FBI and other agencies executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. this morning on Harvest Road in North Lewiston regarding a missing persons case that has turned into a homicide investigation, according to interim Lewiston Police Chief Jeff Klone. Detectives are meeting with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss charges and are interviewing three people of interest.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Car Fire Along Snake River Before It Spread Into The Canyon
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.
koze.com
Man dies in Latah County truck crash
A 71-year-old man from Boise was killed yesterday (Wed) afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man was driving a Peterbilt semi-tractor southbound at about 2:40 p.m. on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal.
pullmanradio.com
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Searching For Fugitive Who Refused To Stop For An Officer
Pullman Police are looking for a fugitive who failed to pull over for an officer Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over 32 year old Guillermo Gerena of Pullman on South Grand Avenue around 8:00. Gerena failed to stop and officers were forced to let him go due to the restrictions on police pursuits approved by the Washington Legislature last year.
koze.com
Kendrick man arrested in connection with shooting incident
A Kendrick man is under arrest in connection with the shooting of another man early yesterday (Tue) morning just north of Juliaetta. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail.
Chronicle
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
koze.com
Fire destroys Colfax home
A home in Colfax was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. Crews from the Colfax Fire Department responded to the blaze at around 2 p.m. and found smoke billowing from the home’s eves. Firefighters were successful in knocking the fire down on the main floor, but the blaze had spread...
pullmanradio.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing
A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
KXLY
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
koze.com
Kendrick man charged in shooting incident
A Kendrick man charged with aggravated battery made an initial appearance yesterday ( Wed) at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender was charged with aggravated battery for the shooting of 45-year-old Travis Welles of Juliaetta, on Tuesday north of Juliaetta. According to court documents, the Nez Perce County...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
