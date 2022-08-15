Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO