Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Rochester Man Admits to Terrorism Charge
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered a guilty plea in federal court to a terrorism charge. 30-year-old Muhammed Masood, who was a Pakistani doctor and had worked as a Research Coordinator for the Mayo Clinic prior to his arrest two years ago, admitted to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His sentencing date has not been set.
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
Experts Can’t Seem to Agree on Minnesota’s Best Restaurant
We see rankings all the time of the best this or the best that in each state. A popular one I always see is the best restaurant in each state. Of course, these rankings are based on opinion so the experts can never seem to agree on which restaurant is truly the best in Minnesota.
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
No Love at Mall of America: Chapel of Love to Close
If you were looking to get hitched in the biggest mall in the country, you only have a few weeks left!. The Mall of America in Bloomington is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. In fact, the actual anniversary date was just last week, as the MOA site noted. 'On August 11, 1992, when Mall of America opened its doors, 330 stores opened for business and more than 10,000 employees started their first day of work,' the site said.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Is The Smartest Team in the NFL Really Right Here in Minnesota?
The results are in and according to a new survey, the smartest team in the National Football League is right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The NFL is one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world. NFL players routinely demonstrate an impressive level of speed and power. But to win the Lombardi Trophy, you also need brains in addition to all that brawn. So have you ever wondered which is the smartest team in the NFL?
