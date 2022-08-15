North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency officially ends, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

Read full article on original website
Women's lives are on the line with NC federal judge's latest abortion ruling, activists say
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina, which had more liberal abortion laws than many other states in the South, saw those rights reduced on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated a law that...
NC abortion ruling a 'gauntlet' to advocacy groups for midterms
Raleigh, N.C. — A federal judge's ruling reinstating the state’s 20-week abortion ban didn't come as a surprise. Both sides in the abortion debate had expected U.S. District Judge William Osteen to revisit an injunction preventing enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to states to set their own abortion laws.
AG Stein calls on voters to decide abortion access, pushes back on NC's 20-week abortion ban
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general on Wednesday called on voters concerned about the prospect of reduced abortion access to turn out to the polls in November to elect state lawmakers who share their views on the issue. “Women and girls have a right to...
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
NC elections board OKs stricter rules for observers
North Carolina election leaders hope that proposed rule changes will lead to fewer disruptions from election observers. The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously approved temporary rule changes for election observers, many of whom are appointed by political parties to monitor the voting process from inside polling sites.
Duke OBGYN providers see increase in women opting for permanent birth control methods as abortion laws tighten across US
Durham, N.C. — Duke Health experts focused on woman's reproductive health held a panel on Tuesday discussing the importance of women keeping the right to abortion in North Carolina and discussed the detrimental effects restricting the right abortion has on women's health. The risk of complications while carrying a...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday how a bridge played a role in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Timothy Bates was one of the last witnesses to testify for the government as prosecutors rested their case against two men charged with conspiracy. Bates. simply known as “Red” in 2020, said he encouraged Adam Fox to take a picture of the bridge near Whitmer's vacation home after they got out of a pickup truck.
Utah officials secretly investigated female athlete's gender
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender. The Salt Lake Tribune...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed...
10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her...
