ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez.  Hernandez has ties to the communities of Pecos, Mission, and Alton, Texas.

“The agencies involved don’t forget these are crimes with real victims and we haven’t forgotten the victims in this case.  We want to see that justice is done.” said Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygHT8_0hII89nJ00
On March 17, 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department on the two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and subsequently bonded out. On June 4, 2021, the Reeves County Sheriffs Office issued two warrants for his arrest and he has not been seen since posting bond.

Hernandez is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs about 215 lbs. and is considered “Armed and Dangerous”.

Anyone with tips or a location for this individual should contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page.

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile APP.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law and you could earn up to the CASH REWARD amount listed for each fugitive. These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Shots fired in Olmito, three arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito. County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Local defense attorney accused of DWI

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Pecos, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Reeves County, TX
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Alton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, TX
City
Pecos, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas DPS ramps up trooper patrol ahead of labor day

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol starting Friday, August 19th through Monday September 5th in an effort to keep roads safe as a part of several programs being implemented. In a recent news release, the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Fugitive#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Pecos Police
ValleyCentral

BPD: Two wanted for theft at Home Depot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are on the search for two suspects involved in a theft. According to a post by Brownsville PD, the incident occurred in a Home Depot, located at 4551 Padre Island Highway. The suspects were seen walking in the business, selecting several items and leaving without paying. Video surveillance captured […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

BPD provides timeline, suspects identified after Porter shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department released a timeline regarding the shooting incident that occurred at Gladys Porter High School Tuesday morning. According to release by Brownsville PD, there was confirmed to be an “officer-involved shooting” at the high school at 8:48 a.m. A preliminary timeline of events was provided by Brownsville police, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for punching officer in face; cop needed surgery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of public intoxication was arrested after allegedly punching a McAllen police officer in the face. The officer punched suffered a broken left ring finger, which was reported to be crooked, and an orbital blowout fracture on his right eye. The officer’s injuries required surgery At 2:14 a.m. Sunday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
LA JOYA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy