Object thrown through window of another Hillbrook Drive home, near supervisor’s house

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Police told News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz on Monday that another resident living on Hillbrook Drive had a window in their home smashed early Monday morning.

“People on Hillbrook are very concerned, I understand that, especially the people who have been specifically targeted,” said Eden police chief Gregory Savage. “It’s frustrating because of the random nature of what’s happening to try to catch someone in the act, usually it’s in the middle of the night as it did yesterday.”

On Monday around 3 a.m. someone walked up to the front of a home on Hillbrook drive, threw multiple objects at a window, shattered it and then ran away. Police say this is the fifth time this happened to this particular home.

The incident comes just months after a series of similar incidents along the street, including one at the home of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman in March. Police described the item thrown through Hartman’s window as a “simulated explosive device.”

“It’s pretty unusual, we haven’t seen anything like that occurring here in Eden. It seems to be an ongoing situation over there. There’s some neighbors who don’t get along I believe and we haven’t been able to determine if that’s what’s causing this, who’s actually behind it but yes this is very unusual especially for Eden,” Savage said.

Objects were thrown through windows or at homes four times between Aug. 3, 2021 and the incident at Hartman’s home on March 28, 2022.

Eden police are asking if anyone knows the person in the video to call police at 716-992-9211.

News 4 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter from Buffalo, N.Y. who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .